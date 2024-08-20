Local train services on the Ambernath-Karjat route, previously suspended due to a protest in Badlapur, Thane district, resumed on Tuesday night after a 10-hour halt, as per a Central Railway official.

Representative image

Listen to this article Train services resume after 10-hour suspension due to Badlapur protest x 00:00

Local train services on the Ambernath-Karjat segment, which had been halted owing to Badlapur protest in Thane district, resumed on Tuesday night after a 10-hour suspension, a Central Railway official informed. The first train arrived at Badlapur station at 8:05 PM, signalling the conclusion of a lengthy disruption that began earlier in the day, reported PTI.

ADVERTISEMENT

According to the news report, Swapnil Nila, Central Railway's Chief Public Relations Officer, claimed that the first Up local (Khopoli-CSMT) and Down local (CSMT-Karjat) trains went through Badlapur at 8.05 PM, with a light engine operating on both tracks to ensure safety in accordance with protocol. Earlier, the first train reaching Badlapur from CSMT in South Mumbai left about 7 p.m. following a major delay.

"First Up local (Khopoli-CSMT) and Down local (CSMT-Karjat) both passed Badlapur at 8.05 pm," said Swapnil Nila, chief public relations officer of Central Railway.

The protest at Badlapur station was sparked by outrage over the alleged sexual assault of two four-year-old girls by a school cleaner, which caused substantial interruptions in local train services and the diversion of many long-distance trains, the report added.

Protesters, including many women, blocked the railway tracks beginning at 10 am, causing service to be suspended between Ambernath and Karjat stations. The Central Railway ran a light engine between Ambernath and Vangani stations to ensure the safety of the lines before permitting trains to resume following Badlapur protest.

The disturbance caused by the Badlapur protest had resulted in the cancellation of 30 suburban trains, leaving commuters stuck at multiple locations. To address the issue, authorities organised buses on the Kalyan-Karjat route, with 55 buses provided by state and local transportation agencies. Additionally, 12 mail-express trains, including the Solapur-CSMT Vande Bharat Express, were diverted via the Diva-Panvel-Karjat line.

The Railway Protection Force (RPF) deployed additional personnel at stations along the Kalyan-Karjat section to ensure security. Badlapur, a major station on the Central Railway's main line, typically sees over 1,800 suburban services daily, with 894 trains operating on the main line.