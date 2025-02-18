An intelligence source had sent the police a nationality card of the couple, stating they were from Bangladesh

The Navi Mumbai police have arrested three members of a family from Bangladesh who were residing illegally in India for the past 30 years, officials said on Tuesday, PTI reported.

As per PTI, last year, on November 24, the anti-human trafficking cell (AHTC) detective arrested Sharo Abhtab Sheikh (48) and his wife Salma Saro Sheikh (39), who were living in a flat at Juhugaon at Vashi in Maharashtra's Navi Mumbai area, after their documents were checked during a drive against illegal immigrants living in the country.

According to a police release, the couple produced their flat ownership documents, Aadhaar and PAN cards, passport, voter ID, ration card, and photocopies of their birth certificates purportedly issued by a rural hospital at Jaynagar in West Bengal, after which they were released.

However, the police went on to verify the documents submitted by the couple. A team of the AHTC also went to West Bengal's rural hospital on February 2 to verify the authenticity of the birth certificates produced.

Following inspection, the chief medical officer of health, South 24 Parganas, informed the Navi Mumbai police that the birth certificates produced by the couple were fabricated and fake, the release said, PTI reported.

Also, an intelligence source had sent the police a nationality card of the couple, stating they were from Bangladesh, it said.

The AHTC on Sunday arrested the couple and their 22-year-old son who was born in India, the police said, PTI reported.

As per the police, the couple had entered the country through the Bogna border checkpost, evading the attention of the security personnel who were present there. They also obtained all the IDs illegally in India.

An FIR has been filed against the three individuals under sections 318(4) (cheating by personation and cheating), 336(2) (forgery), 338 (forgery of valuable security, will) and 340(1) (forged document or electronic record and using it as genuine) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita as well as provisions of the Passport (Entry into India) Act and the Foreign Nationals Act, the police said, PTI reported.

(With inputs from PTI)