The victim's family told the police that he had borrowed money through an instant loan app last month to clear some debt and was struggling to pay an outstanding of Rs 12,000

A 50-year-old school teacher, who was allegedly harassed over a loan, died by suicide at Atal Setu, the country’s longest sea bridge linking south Mumbai and Navi Mumbai, an officer said on Sunday.

The victim, a resident of Alibaug in Raigad district in Maharashtra, died by suicide near Ulwe, close to the Nhava Sheva end of the bridge, on Friday morning, reported news agency PTI.

According to police, the teacher had borrowed money through an instant loan app the previous month to settle some debts and was struggling to repay an outstanding amount of Rs 12,000.

His family informed the police that, unable to pay, he had been receiving calls from the loan app's recovery agents over the past week, who allegedly threatened to publicly shame him, PTI reported. They also claimed that the agents had circulated morphed images of the primary school teacher among his contacts and in WhatsApp groups.

The police said the man drove to the Atal Setu, got out of his car, and jumped into the waters below. Surveillance camera footage captured the moment, prompting police to launch a search operation. His body was discovered the following day near Nhava creek in Navi Mumbai, approximately 12 kilometres from where he had jumped, PTI reported.

In September, a 35-year-old banker from Pune also died by suicide at the Atal Setu Bridge. The police revealed that the banker had been in Mumbai to visit a relative. It is believed that work-related stress may have led him to take the step.

65-year-old doctor dies by suicide in Mumbai

A 65-year-old doctor, allegedly died by suicide on Saturday afternoon in Nagpada area of Mumbai, police said.

The victim's body was recovered at Orchid Enclave Tower, an officer informed.

He had been diagnosed with cancer six months ago and was depressed and stressed, preliminary probe revealed.

The doctor's wife and son were in the house when the incident took place. Further investigation is underway, the officer added.

Man dies by suicide in Thane district

A 55-year-old man allegedly died by suicide at his house in Ambernath in Thane district of Maharashtra on Wednesday, police said on Saturday.

The victim, who was employed in South Africa, had to leave his job owing to domestic issues, and was depressed after losing his wife to cancer.

The police said on the day of the incident, his brother tried calling him and on not getting an answer, went to check on him. However, he found the victim's flat locked from inside.

The brother said that one of the neighbours managed to enter the flat from the balcony and found the body.

(With PTI inputs)