Mumbai Crime News

Updated on: 05 October,2024 11:51 AM IST  |  Mumbai
mid-day online correspondent |

Through their e-challan awareness campaign, the Navi Mumbai Police are warning residents about receiving fake traffic e-challans, an online ticket for traffic violations, and putting in place a dedicated helpline number for Navi Mumbai residents

Representational Image

The Navi Mumbai Police in Maharashtra has been hosting live sessions on their official social media platforms and appealing to the common people to join the free sessions to timely identify a cyber fraud. The Navi Mumbai Police has launched a cyber awareness campaign to educate people about changing trends of cyber frauds and one such awareness campaign is the traffic e-challan fraud.

