BJP office-bearer booked for dancing with gun at pre-wedding event in Thane district

Updated on: 16 February,2025 06:50 PM IST  |  Thane
PTI |

The police registered a first information report (FIR) against Chintaman Lokhande, a businessman and vice-president of BJP's OBC cell in Kalyan, and his brother after a video of the dance surfaced on social media

BJP office-bearer booked for dancing with gun at pre-wedding event in Thane district

Representational pic

BJP office-bearer booked for dancing with gun at pre-wedding event in Thane district
A case has been registered against an office-bearer of the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) and his brother for brandishing a revolver while dancing at a pre-wedding ceremony in Maharashtra's Thane district, police said on Sunday.


The police registered a first information report (FIR) against Chintaman Lokhande, a businessman and vice-president of BJP's Other Backward Classes (OBC) cell in Kalyan city of Thane, and his brother after a video of the dance surfaced on social media, said senior inspector Dr Amarnath Waghmode of Khadakpada Police Station.


According to the police, Lokhande allegedly brandished a revolver while dancing during his sister's pre-wedding festivities at Umbarde village in Kalyan.


In the video, Lokhande can be seen dancing to a song and suddenly pulling out a revolver and waving it in the air to the shock of people present at the scene.

The official said a probe is underway in the case registered under the Arms Act. 

This story has been sourced from a third party syndicated feed, agencies. Mid-day accepts no responsibility or liability for its dependability, trustworthiness, reliability and data of the text. Mid-day management/mid-day.com reserves the sole right to alter, delete or remove (without notice) the content in its absolute discretion for any reason whatsoever.

kalyan thane mumbai news Crime News thane crime

