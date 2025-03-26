Authorities have identified the accused woman using CCTV footage and discovered that she had boarded a flight from Mumbai Airport to Ranchi later that night. The infant's body has been sent for post-mortem, and officials are awaiting the report

Around 1.30 am on Wednesday, a cleaning staff member discovered the infant's body in the dustbin of Mumbai Airport. Representational pic

The body of a newborn was found inside a dustbin in the washroom of Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj International Airport’s Terminal 2 on Tuesday night. Police suspect that a pregnant woman delivered a stillborn in the washroom, abandoned the infant, and fled the scene.

Authorities have identified the woman using CCTV footage and discovered that she had boarded a flight from Mumbai Airport to Ranchi later that night. The infant's body has been sent for post-mortem, and officials are awaiting the report.

According to a police officer, the incident occurred around 10:30 pm on Tuesday when the woman entered the airport washroom. It is believed that she delivered a stillborn boy inside the washroom, placed his body in a dustbin, and fled the scene without informing anyone.

Around 1.30 am on Wednesday, a cleaning staff member discovered the infant's body in the dustbin and immediately alerted the police following which he was rushed to a nearby hospital, where doctors declared him dead on arrival.

A police officer said, "We examined the CCTV footage and found that the woman boarded a flight to Ranchi around 2 am after the incident. A team has been dispatched to Ranchi to trace the mother. The doctors suspect that the woman was nine months pregnant."

Deputy Commissioner of Police (DCP) Manish Kalwaniya of Zone 8, confirming the incident, said, "We have registered an FIR (first information report) against the unknown woman under the BNS (Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita) 2024 sections 91 and 94. Efforts are ongoing to identify the woman who abandoned her newborn in the airport washroom."

Mumbai cops are waiting for the post-mortem report to ascertain if the baby boy was killed or if he was stillborn.