Railway officials plan to segregate local trains originating from and terminating at Badlapur station by fencing up one side of an island platform and building multiple stairways to a massive elevated deck that is partially ready.

Railway officials plan to segregate local trains originating from and terminating at Badlapur station by fencing up one side of an island platform and building multiple stairways to a massive elevated deck that is partially ready. While the fencing will begin soon, work has been started on its foundations.

The staircases, escalators and elevators on the platform in the centre will prove to be a major crowd-buster. Commuters have cautioned Railways, saying that given the huge footfalls at the station, an awareness campaign should be launched before taking any major step. It will be of help in the long run but will create immediate confusion in the minds of commuters. The railways must try and finish the work at the earliest.

“We are barricading the home platform. Without doing this, work can’t be completed on foot overbridges. It’s a sort of a loop. We will require commuters’ cooperation to complete the project as soon as possible. If fencing is not done it will not be possible to provide escalators, a lift and staircases on platform 2,” a rail official said.

The cost of the project is approximately Rs 80 crore. Elaborating on the entire project, an official said, “MRVC [Mumbai Railway Vikas Corporation Limited] has undertaken various development works at Badlapur station, a crucial suburban station on Central Railway with the highest footfall between Kalyan and Karjat. These upgrades aim to enhance passenger convenience and are being executed in phases.”



“The ongoing and upcoming works include two additional 12-metre-wide foot overbridges and a 150-metre-long deck connecting the home and island platforms along with a middle 12-metre foot overbridge that is nearly complete, with a portion already opened for public use. In addition to this, passenger-friendly amenities such as escalators and lifts on all platforms are planned to ensure smooth movement,” he added.

“While these development works may cause temporary inconvenience, they will greatly enhance passenger comfort upon completion. Once both 12-metre-wide FOBs, escalators, and lifts are fully operational, commuters will enjoy seamless connectivity between public skywalks and platforms. Additionally, a new station building and other facilities are planned as part of the ongoing work for the proposed third and fourth railway lines between Kalyan and Badlapur,” he explained.

Transformative project

“The development work at Badlapur station is progressing in phases to enhance passenger convenience. As part of this initiative, we are barricading the existing platform no. 1 to facilitate the seamless completion of foot overbridges, escalators and elevators. While we understand that this may cause temporary inconvenience, the long-term benefits are significantly improved passenger movement and safety. We request cooperation from commuters in ensuring the timely completion of this transformative project,” Sunil G Udasi, chief public relations officer, MRVC, said.



Completed works

>> A new home platform on the west side for trains originating from Badlapur was completed and opened for passengers in February 2024.

>> A six-metre-wide foot overbridge at the Karjat end of the station was commissioned in December 2022, significantly reducing trespassing and improving connectivity between the east and west sides, as well as between platforms.

Follow-ups

During the mid-day station audit in 2018, this newspaper found that a platform at Badlapur station had been narrowed due to unnecessary elements, such as water kiosks, that took up space. Platforms also lacked a covering at the south end, resulting in people sitting at the base of the staircase, blocking it. The north end of the station does not have a bridge at all. Following the report, Railways promised that the station was in line for development.

Badlapur and Ambernath stations were subsequently highlighted during a Railway Board chairman’s visit the same year.

Passenger Speak

Anup Suresh Mhetre, Badlapur commuter

“Given the increasing population in Ambernath and Badlapur, development work at their respective railway stations, which has been going on for the past few years, is gradually progressing. It is necessary to create awareness among the passengers about the changes that are being made at railway stations as per the development plan to avoid creating an atmosphere of confusion and mental distress. This will create a sense of harmony between the passengers and the railway administration.”

Shailesh Raut, President, Kalyan-Kasara Railway Passenger Association

“The decision to fence off the Badlapur home platform will help decongest the island platform, which will not be overburdened. It will help segregate train crowds and channelise Badlapur commuters on to the home platform that opens to the station road. A similar thing has been done for one of the platforms at the busy Kalyan station and it has made a difference. The Kalyan-end bridge is narrow and something must be done about it urgently.”

Harshad Chambawane, Activist

“At Badlapur station, platforms 1 and 2 are joint, serving passengers heading towards Karjat and CSMT so they see a huge rush. Platform 1 has a double-discharge facility and CR is planning to close platform 1 for some time so they can build bridges, escalators and lifts using this space. Closing platforms can help avoid accidents. However, it will inconvenience some as platform 1A is narrow and cannot accommodate too many passengers, especially during rush hours. Also, if Karjat-bound locals arrive on platform 1, passengers will have to change platforms, which is inconvenient. To avoid this, Railways should find some solution and try to keep some space for alighting passengers on platform 1. Also, on new lines, new platforms should be built keeping the future growth of Badlapur in mind.”