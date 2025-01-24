Wadekar has led several projects successfully. These include the Thane-Diva 5th and 6th lines, Udhana-Jalgaon Doubling with electrification, among others

Vilas Sopan Wadekar

Vilas Sopan Wadekar has been appointed as the new Chairman and Managing Director (CMD) of Mumbai Railway Vikas Corporation (MRVC), succeeding Subhash Chand Gupta, who retires on January 31. Wadekar, currently serving as Director (Technical) at MRVC, is a 1991-batch officer of the Indian Railway Service of Engineers (IRSE).

An alumnus of Amravati University, Wadekar topped across all the branches in Civil Engineering and was awarded three gold medals. He holds a Master’s degree in Civil Structural Engineering with first-class distinction. With over three decades of experience in project planning, procurement, operations, and administration within Indian Railways and its Public Sector Undertakings (PSUs), Wadekar has contributed significantly to several landmark railway infrastructure projects.

In 2019, Wadekar was empanelled as a Joint Secretary to the Government of India, recognising his technical expertise and leadership abilities. He has played a key role in planning and executing large-scale projects, including civil, electrical, and signalling and telecommunication works, with over 15 years of experience in the Mumbai suburban railway network. His strategic vision and leadership are expected to further MRVC’s mission of modernising Mumbai’s suburban railway network and enhancing commuter services.

During his tenure, he has successfully led major projects, including:

Thane-Diva 5th and 6th lines: Addressing a critical gap in the suburban network.

Udhana-Jalgaon Doubling with Electrification: Enhancing connectivity and capacity.

MUTP-III: Spearheaded planning, design, and approvals, securing forest clearances for the Virar-Dahanu Quadrupling and Borivali-Virar 5th and 6th line projects.

Trespass control works: Implemented at 12 suburban stations under MUTP-2A, enhancing commuter safety.

Turbhe-Nerul trans-Harbour line: Directly linking Thane and Panvel.