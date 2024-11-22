The incident occurred when the woman boarded a fast local train from Churchgate to Borivali and was traveling in the first-class coach, an official said

The Borivali Government Railway Police (GRP) in Mumbai arrested a man for allegedly snatching a gold chain of a woman travelling in Mumbai local train, an official said.

The man identified as 27-year-old Vishal Gautam Kaur, was held within 24 hours of him allegedly snatching the gold chain from a woman's neck on a local train on Wednesday, the official said.

Kaur, a resident of Malwani, was apprehended after a swift investigation.

According to the police, the incident occurred when a 57-year-old woman from Charkop boarded a fast local train from Churchgate to Borivali and was traveling in the first-class coach.

As the train slowed down at Goregaon station, the accused snatched the woman's gold chain and jumped off the train onto the platform, fleeing the scene. The suspect was described as slim, wearing black pants, a black jacket, and a face mask, the police said.

Following the incident, a team of officials from the GRP, under the guidance of ACP Kishore Shinde and the supervision of Senior Inspector DM Khupekar, Borivali GRP formed two teams and successfully tracked down Kaur in the Malwani area, said an officer.

The stolen gold chain, valued at approximately Rs 96,800, was recovered from the accused, the police official added.