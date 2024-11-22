Breaking News
Mumbai: 16-year-old boy kills man after fight over local’s ‘4th seat’ at Ghatkopar station
Shah Rukh Khan threat case: Cops take custody of Raipur man citing Salman Khan-Baba Siddique-SRK link
Mumbai: Two persons nabbed for chasing Congress candidate Arif Naseem Khan on voting day
Mumbai: Nine railways stations will get swanky upgrade, check if YOUR station is on the list
Mumbai: Chunabhatti railway crossing to go, traffic jams, too!
shot-button
Maharashtra Elections 2024 Maharashtra Elections 2024
Home > Mumbai > Mumbai Crime News > Article > Mira Road man held after retired teacher loses Rs 2369 lakh in share trading fraud

Mira Road man held after retired teacher loses Rs 23.69 lakh in share trading fraud

Updated on: 22 November,2024 08:15 PM IST  |  Mumbai
mid-day online correspondent |

Top

The teacher, who became a victim after clicking on an advertisement about shares and likes, was lured into investing a significant sum, promising high returns, an official said

Mira Road man held after retired teacher loses Rs 23.69 lakh in share trading fraud

Representational Pic/File

Listen to this article
Mira Road man held after retired teacher loses Rs 23.69 lakh in share trading fraud
x
00:00

In a recent case, the North Division Cyber Police arrested a Mira Road man in connection with a fraudulent share trading scheme that targeted a retired teacher, an official said.


The man has been identified as Shivam Varma, the official said.


According to police sources, the teacher, who became a victim after clicking on an advertisement about shares and likes, was lured into investing a significant sum of Rs 23.69 lakh.


She was later misled with promises of high returns, but when attempting to withdraw her supposed profits, she was asked to invest more money. Realising she had been scammed, the teacher approached the cyber police, the official said.

After a thorough investigation led by Deputy Commissioner Dutta Nalavade, the police traced the fraud to Shivam Varma from Mira Road, who had provided his bank account details to an absconding suspect.

Shivam confessed to helping the fraudsters in exchange for 25 thousand rupees. The police are continuing their search for the absconding individual linked to the scam, said an officer.

During the interrogation, it was revealed that Shivam Varma and the absconding accused became friends in a bar. The absconding accused offered Varma 25,000 rupees for providing a single bank account. Under the pretext of making quick money, Varma opened a bank account and handed it over to the absconding accused. This account was later used by the fraudulent gang for depositing the proceeds of the cyber scam.

More than Rs 35 lakh in cyber fraud was deposited into Varma's account, including complaints amounting to Rs 2 lakh, the officer added.

"Exciting news! Mid-day is now on WhatsApp Channels Subscribe today by clicking the link and stay updated with the latest news!" Click here!

Cyber crime share market Cyber fraud mumbai police mumbai crime news mira road maharashtra

Register for FREE
to continue reading !

This is not a paywall.
However, your registration helps us understand your preferences better and enables us to provide insightful and credible journalism for all our readers.

Mid-Day Web Stories

Mid-Day Web Stories

This website uses cookie or similar technologies, to enhance your browsing experience and provide personalised recommendations. By continuing to use our website, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Cookie Policy. OK