Ahead of the clash, it will be interesting to see which batting powerhouse dominates the ground today. RCB's batting lineup consists of the likes of Virat Kohli, Phil Salt, captain Rajat Patidar, Devdutt Padikkal, Liam Livingstone and Tim David

Devdutt Padikkal, Vyshak Vijay Kumar (Pic: X/@RCBTweets)

Listen to this article RCB vs PBKS, IPL 2025: Predicted playing XIs, head-to-head, injuries and more x 00:00

The IPL 2025 is all set to enter its 34th clash, which will be played between Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) and Punjab Kings (PBKS). The match is scheduled to be played at the M. Chinnaswamy Stadium at 7.30 pm on Friday.

ADVERTISEMENT

Ahead of the clash, it will be interesting to see which batting powerhouse dominates the ground today. RCB's batting lineup consists of the likes of Virat Kohli, Phil Salt, captain Rajat Patidar, Devdutt Padikkal, Liam Livingstone and Tim David. On the other hand, PBKS comprise the batsmen such as Shashank Singh, skipper Shreyas Iyer, Priyansh Arya, Glenn Maxwell, Marcus Stoinis and Prabhsimran Singh.

Both teams have similar scenarios on the point table of the IPL 2025. With four wins out of six matches, Bengaluru and Punjab will look to get an edge in their seventh match of the season.

People will also keep a tab on Punjab skipper Shreyas Iyer, who is among the leading run-scorers in the ongoing IPL 2025.

Also Read: IPL 2025 | "Will put some saliva tomorrow": Bhuvneshwar Kumar’s witty remark ahead of PBKS clash

RCB vs PBKS, IPL 2025: Injuries and unavailability

Except for PBKS' Lockie Ferguson, there are no other injuries reported from either team.

RCB vs PBKS, IPL 2025: Head-to-head records

So far in the league's history, both teams have had 33 face-offs, out of which Punjab has the upper hand on 17 occasions. Bengaluru has registered 16 wins against the Punjab Kings. It will be interesting to see if the Rajat Patidar-led RCB equals their record or PBKS get an early edge in the rivalry.

RCB vs PBKS, IPL 2025: Predicted playing XI



Royal Challengers Bengaluru: Phil Salt, Virat Kohli, Devdutt Padikkal, Rajat Patidar (c), Liam Livingstone, Jitesh Sharma (wk), Tim David, Krunal Pandya, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Josh Hazlewood, Yash Dayal.



Punjab Kings: Priyansh Arya, Prabhsimran Singh, Shreyas Iyer (c), Nehal Wadhera, Marcus Stoinis, Glenn Maxwell, Shashank Singh, Marco Jansen, Xavier Bartlett, Yuzvendra Chahal, Arshdeep Singh.

RCB vs PBKS, IPL 2025: Full Squads

Royal Challengers Bengaluru: Rajat Patidar (c), Virat Kohli, Yash Dayal, Josh Hazlewood, Phil Salt, Jitesh Sharma, Liam Livingstone, Rasikh Dar, Suyash Sharma, Krunal Pandya, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Swapnil Singh, Tim David, Romario Shepherd, Nuwan Thushara, Manoj Bhandage, Jacob Bethel, Devdutt Padikkal, Swastik Chhikara, Lungi Ngidi, Abhinandan Singh, Mohit Rathee.

Punjab Kings: Shreyas Iyer (c), Yuzvendra Chahal, Arshdeep Singh, Marcus Stoinis, Glenn Maxwell, Shashank Singh, Prabhsimran Singh, Harpreet Brar, Vijaykumar Vyshak, Yash Thakur, Marco Jansen, Josh Inglis, Lockie Ferguson, Azmatullah Omarzai, Harnoor Pannu, Kuldeep Sen, Priyansh Arya, Aaron Hardie, Musheer Khan, Suryansh Shedge, Xavier Bartlett, Pyla Avinash, Pravin Dubey, Nehal Wadhera.