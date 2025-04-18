Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) premier pacer, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, said that he has forgotten to use saliva, but will start using it from now onwards

Bhuvneshwar Kumar. Pic/PTI

Listen to this article IPL 2025 | "Will put some saliva tomorrow": Bhuvneshwar Kumar’s witty remark ahead of PBKS clash x 00:00

Ahead of the IPL 2025, several captains agreed to the move of allowing the bowlers to use saliva. Following this, the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) lifted the ban on using saliva in order to shine the ball.

"I forgot that I can use saliva. Yesterday when the (team) staff told me, I didn't know that I have to use it," said Kumar.

RCB will lock horns with Punjab Kings in their upcoming IPL 2025 match on Friday at the M. Chinnaswamy Stadium.

Ahead of the match, the pacer said, "I am not sure if it will help or not, but now that I remember, definitely in tomorrow's match (vs PBKS) I will put some saliva and see if it helps or not," he said with a chuckle.

However, some of his contemporaries have eagerly latched on to the opportunity to purchase some reverse swing to keep the batters guessing. In the IPL 2025 match against Rajasthan Royals (RR), Delhi Capitals (DC) lead pacer Mitchell Starc found a hint of reverse swing on Wednesday while homing in on the stumps with a series of yorkers in the 20th over and later in the Super Over. Starc's remarkable accuracy and the touch of reverse swing played a big role in DC eking out a Super Over win at the Arun Jaitely Stadium in the national capital.

Following Starc's heroics with the ball, Rajasthan's batsman Nitish Rana praised him by saying, "Reverse swing had completely gone away from cricket, whether it was red ball or white ball. Suddenly, if someone can execute 11 yorkers in 12 balls at a 145 (kmph) pace, then you have to give Starc the credit".

DC captain Axar Patel also hailed the Australian for his execution of reverse swinging the ball.

"Getting reverse swing is one thing, but executing it is very important. It was reversing, but at that time, under pressure, he (Starc) was executing it. I was just reminding him to be clear about the plans we made in the bowlers meeting. I was getting the same response: 'Don't worry, skip. I'll do it'," said Patel.

Now, it's time for Bhuvneshwar Kumar to showcase skills of reverse swinging with the use of saliva in his Friday encounter against PBKS.

(With PTI Inputs)