In a move to protect digital rights and ensure fairness in online ticketing, Maharashtra Cyber Cell has suggested Artificial Intelligence (AI) and stricter rules for online ticketing to curb black marketing of tickets for concerts and events, the police said.

In an official statement, the Cyber Cell department said that it has taken a proactive stance against recurring issues in ticket booking for high-profile events.

It said that the Maharashtra Cyber has observed a growing number of complaints related to technical failures and unregulated practices on ticketing platforms, such as BookMyShow.

"The issues are particularly pronounced for events where demand significantly exceeds supply, leaving genuine fans frustrated and to address these shortcomings and curb black-market ticket sales, Maharashtra Cyber has proposed a series of reforms for ticketing platforms. Key instructions include deploying Al-based firewalls to differentiate between human and bot traffic, implementing a waitlist system to ensure fair allocation of tickets, and monitoring repeated attempts to bypass queues," the official statement said on Friday.

It said that ticketing platforms are also advised to analyse repetitive patterns, such as the use of identical mobile numbers, email IDs, or payment methods for multiple purchases, and to report suspicious activities to law enforcement for further investigation and on-ground measures have also been emphasised to enhance security and accountability.

The statement further stated that Maharashtra Cyber suggests deploying undercover personnel to identify scalpers, improving queue management at event venues, and conducting random ID verifications of attendees.

The department recommended using dynamic QR codes, tamper-proof entry bands, and OTP-based verification for select attendees to ensure ticket authenticity and prevent unauthorised access.

"The measures aim to foster a seamless and secure experience for genuine ticket buyers while deterring fraudulent activities. Starting 15th December 2024, Maharashtra Cyber will mandate the implementation of name-based ticketing for events and concerts likely to sell out or where demand far exceeds supply. The system will require the ticket holder's name to be printed on the ticket or band or embedded into the QR code of an RFID band and verified against a government-issued ID card on the day of the event," it said.

A Notice U/s 168 Bharatiya Nagarik Suraksha Sanhita (BNSS), 2023 was issued to BookMyShow directing the implementation of these instructions. These instructions are not limited to BookMyShow but are applicable to all ticketing platforms, such as Zomato Live and Paytm Insider, the Cyber Cell said.

It said that the initiative aims to enhance accountability, prevent unauthorised resales, and ensure that tickets are used exclusively by genuine buyers.