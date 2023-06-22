Break-up caused make-up artiste to end life: Cops

Her note addressed to friend blames boyfriend for suicide, police file FIR against latter

Sarah Yanthan, the deceased

The Khar police have ruled out murder in the mysterious death of 26-year-old make-up artiste Sarah Yanthan. The cops have also found a note, which the deceased had sent to her best friend, before allegedly dying by suicide. The police are on the lookout for her boyfriend Danish Kashyap, who has been untraceable since the incident occurred.

According to sources, an FIR has been registered under Section 306 (abetment of suicide) of the Indian Penal Code against Kashyap, a banker.

Sarah and Kashyap had been in a relationship for the past two to three years and they had also decided to tie the knot and had started living together in the Khar residence where the young woman was found hanging from a ceiling fan with her wrists slit on Monday evening.

According to the police, in the flat buyer’s agreement, Kashyap mentioned he was Sarah’s fiancé.

For the past few days, the couple had been fighting and for some reason, Kashyap broke up with the make-up artiste. Sarah called him many times and also messaged him, but he didn’t respond, according to the police.

Around 10.30 pm on Sunday, Sarah sent a message to her best friend, Karim, in which she wrote, “I love him a lot and I am ending my life. He is only responsible for my death.”

The police learnt that Karim rushed to her house and tried to get her to calm down after receiving the message. He left her flat after a while.

Since Monday morning, Sarah stopped responding to Karim’s calls and messages. Meanwhile, the real estate broker also visited the flat house several times to collect the rent but Sarah didn’t open the door. By evening, the former and Karim informed the police.

The Khar police sent the body to Cooper hospital where a post-mortem was conducted on Tuesday. Sarah’s remains were then taken to her home state, Nagaland, by her mother Rozy.

A police officer said, “We found the suicide note that Sarah sent to her best friend which stated that her boyfriend was responsible for her death. We also found that the accused had ended the relationship, which led Sarah to die by suicide.”

The police are scanning CCTV cameras of the society where Sarah lived.

June 19

Day body was found