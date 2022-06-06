Businessman robbed in Mumbai; police nab 4 culprits using CCTV footage of Western Express Highway

The victim in his police complaint said while he was travelling alone on the Western Express Highway, a major north-south arterial road in the city, the accused allegedly overtook his car, stopped their cab in front of his vehicle and started abusing him

Representative image. Pic/Istock

Four persons travelling in a cab allegedly intercepted the car of a businessman and robbed him of his mobile phone and gold chain on the busy Western Express Highway (WEH) in Mumbai, a police official said on Monday.

The four persons, who fled after the incident on May 25 in their white cab, were arrested on Saturday after the police zeroed in on them while scanning the CCTV footage of some 35 cars that passed through the long highway route after the crime, he said.

