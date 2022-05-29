Gold thieves robbed city jewellers, nabbed in West Bengal

The thieves had operated in Pydhonie, Dindoshi and Kurla

The accused have been identified as Shubhankar Basu, Suvojit Baug and Sanjay Kandar

It was a task similar to finding a needle from a haystack for the Crime Branch, when they had to zero in on three thieves who fled from Mumbai after multiple robberies. Consistent and smart efforts put in by the officials helped in tracking down the thieves from their homes in West Bengal. The arrests have helped Crime Branch officials detect offences committed by the trio in different states of the country.

An offence was registered at the Dindoshi Police station in October 2021 by Madan Baug, a goldsmith. He claimed that three persons who hailed from West Bengal had stolen gold worth Rs 12.25 lakh, after working at his workshop for merely 20 days. In March 2022, Unit 6 of the Crime Branch found that similar cases have been reported in Pydhonie and Kurla. Questioning of complainants in these two offences gave rise to a description of three thieves, which matched of that of the accused from Dindoshi.

Crime Branch sleuths found that the accused had shared fake documents while getting employed. “There was no CCTV or phone numbers to trace them. We created sketches of the accused, but finding them in West Bengal was an impossible task,” said an official from Unit 6.

