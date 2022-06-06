Mumbai Crime: Wadala brothers kill mother for doing ‘black magic’

The elder brother claimed their mother was stopping them from progressing and marrying his lover; he has been nabbed along with his minor brother and girlfriend

The elder brother and his lover have been arrested while his minor brother has been detained. Representation pic

Two brothers from Wadala, aged 25 and 15, and the elder brother’s girlfriend killed the duo’s mother on the suspicion that she was doing black magic to hinder their progress and stop her elder son from marrying his lover. All three accused were apprehended by the Wadala police on Saturday.

The victim has been identified as Nirmala Thakur, 42, while the accused are her eldest son Akshay, her minor son and Akshay’s girlfriend Komal Boilkar, 22.

According to Wadala police, the incident took place around 6 am on Saturday. “Both brothers went out and came back with the female accused, following which an argument ensued with their mother. The accused then attacked Thakur with a sickle,” a police officer said. All three of them then fled the spot.

Show full article