Breaking News
Saudi Arabia joins Gulf nations to condemn controversial remarks of BJP leader against Prophet
Hassle-free ride on Mumbai-Ahmedabad Highway this monsoon
Mumbai: Drop in temperature during monsoon will lead to surge in Covid-19 cases, say experts
Death threat row: Was someone watching Salim Khan's movements?
Uttarakhand: Death toll in Uttarkashi bus accident rises to 25
ED raids Delhi Health Minister Satyendar Jain's residence in connection with hawala transactions
Home > Mumbai > Mumbai Crime News > Article > Mumbai Crime: Wadala brothers kill mother for doing ‘black magic’

Mumbai Crime: Wadala brothers kill mother for doing ‘black magic’

Updated on: 06 June,2022 09:35 AM IST  |  Mumbai
Faizan Khan | faizan.khan@mid-day.com

Top

The elder brother claimed their mother was stopping them from progressing and marrying his lover; he has been nabbed along with his minor brother and girlfriend

Mumbai Crime: Wadala brothers kill mother for doing ‘black magic’

The elder brother and his lover have been arrested while his minor brother has been detained. Representation pic


Two brothers from Wadala, aged 25 and 15, and the elder brother’s girlfriend killed the duo’s mother on the suspicion that she was doing black magic to hinder their progress and stop her elder son from marrying his lover. All three accused were apprehended by the Wadala police on Saturday. 

The victim has been identified as Nirmala Thakur, 42, while the accused are her eldest son Akshay, her minor son and Akshay’s girlfriend Komal Boilkar, 22. 




According to Wadala police, the incident took place around 6 am on Saturday. “Both brothers went out and came back with the female accused, following which an argument ensued with their mother. The accused then attacked Thakur with a sickle,” a police officer said. All three of them then fled the spot. 


Show full article

wadala lonavala mumbai mumbai crime branch mumbai crime news

This website uses cookie or similar technologies, to enhance your browsing experience and provide personalised recommendations. By continuing to use our website, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Cookie Policy. OK