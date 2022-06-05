Coaching class teacher molests teen in Borivli

14-year-old was out walking her dog; man was feeding stray dogs

Representative Image

Dahisar police arrested a private coaching teacher for allegedly molesting a 14-year-old girl when she was walking her dog on Thursday night. The survivor, studying in Class X, lives with her mother in Borivli East. The accused has been identified as Saurabh Suresh Samant, 39, said an officer attached to Dahisar police station.

“The minor was out with her pet dog on Thursday night when stray dogs started to hound her. Since the girl’s mother and her female guest were also out after having dinner, the duo jumped to the rescue and tried to scare the stray dogs away. But a man, who was feeding the stray dogs, got into a heated argument with both the women and soon, the verbal dispute snowballed into fisticuffs between the mother of the minor girl and Samant,” said police.

“When the minor saw that her mother was being assaulted by an unknown man, she tried to help, but the man molested her and pushed her away,” reads the FIR copy, which further says that the female guest was also molested by the man.

