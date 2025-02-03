Breaking News
Mumbai Crime News

Mumbai: Two-wheeler stolen from outside Vakola Police Station

Updated on: 03 February,2025 08:42 PM IST  |  Mumbai
mid-day online correspondent |

The purported theft was not captured on CCTV cameras. An FIR was registered against an unidentified person for stealing the bike

Mumbai: Two-wheeler stolen from outside Vakola Police Station

Representative Pic/iStock

Mumbai: Two-wheeler stolen from outside Vakola Police Station
A scooter was stolen from outside a police station in Mumbai while its owner, a cameraman, was recording his statement in a cheating case lodged by him, police said on Monday.


According to news agency PTI, an officer stated that the incident occurred on Friday night.


The two-wheeler, owned by Sajid Khan, was parked outside Vakola Police Station. The theft happened when he was recording his statement inside the police station, stated PTI.


The purported theft was not captured on CCTV cameras.

An FIR was registered against an unidentified person for stealing the bike.

Eight booked for power theft of Rs 5.35 lakh in Thane

The officials said that the police have registered a case against eight persons on charges of electricity theft of more than Rs 5.35 lakh in Maharashtra's Thane district, reported news agency PTI.

Officials of the Maharashtra State Electricity Distribution Company Limited (MSEDCL) conducted a raid on several houses at Kongaon in the Bhiwandi area on January 31, reported PTI.

They found some residents had bypassed the electricity meters to draw power directly from service wires connected to the electric poles, reported PTI.

The unauthorised connections allowed them to use power without recording the consumption between May 2023 and October 2024, leading to a substantial loss for the power supply company, an official from Shanti Nagar police station said, reported PTI.

A case has been registered against eight persons under provisions of the Electricity Act, he said.

Five held over robbery of Rs 71 lakh jewellery in Palghar district

An official on Saturday said that the police have arrested five persons in connection with the robbery of gold ornaments worth Rs 71 lakh from a jewellery shop in Maharashtra's Palghar district, reported news agency PTI.

Cops have recovered valuables worth Rs 23.39 lakh from the gang, said Deputy Commissioner of Police (Zone-II, Vasai) Poornima Chougule-Shringi. Some of its members face multiple cases, reported PTI.

A group of armed men had barged into a jewellery shop in the Vasai area on January 10 and taken away 949.55 grams of gold ornaments worth Rs 71 lakh after threatening the owner at gunpoint and assaulting him.

The official said police went through footage from nearly 600 CCTV cameras and worked on several inputs to track down two accused, identified as Anuj Gangaram Chowgule (36) and Royal, alias Roy Edward Sequeira (46). Subsequently, two more accused were taken into custody from Satara, reported PTI.

(With inputs from PTI)

