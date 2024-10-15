Investigations suggested that three Mumbai-based companies, handling the material, had falsely declared the liquid as "process oil 40", a non-flammable substance commonly used for manufacturing purposes

Representational Image

The Navi Mumbai police on Tuesday said that an FIR has been registered against representatives of three Mumbai-based companies for alleged illegal import and transportation of hazardous petroleum products valued at more than Rs 1.4 crore, reported news agency PTI.

Based on a tip-off, the Customs authorities conducted a raid on the premises of an import company on July 12, Uran's assistant police inspector Shivaji Hulge said, reported PTI.

The authorities found eight tankers containing a petroleum substance. Investigations suggested that three Mumbai-based companies, handling the material, had falsely declared the liquid as "process oil 40", a non-flammable substance commonly used for manufacturing purposes, reported PTI.

Subsequent testing confirmed the liquid was a highly flammable "petroleum hydrocarbon oil", which required special permits and stringent safety precautions for transportation, the official said, reported PTI.

Despite being aware of the hazardous nature of the substance, the Mumbai-based companies allegedly transported it without the required licenses, significantly endangering public safety, he said.

The Uran police on Sunday registered an FIR against representatives of the three companies, based at Santacruz in Mumbai, under various sections of the Indian Penal Code, including for negligent conduct regarding machinery and conspiracy, reported PTI.

They are also been booked under provisions of the Essential Commodities Act, Petroleum Act, Explosives Act, as well as violations of the High-Speed Diesel Oil and Light Diesel Oil (Restriction on Use) Order 1974 and the Motor Spirit and High-Speed Diesel (Regulation of Supply, Distribution, and Prevention of Malpractices) Order 2005, the police said.

Naval officer's wife, 2 others booked for home loan fraud

The Navi Mumbai police have registered a case against the wife of a naval officer and two other persons for allegedly conducting fraud and forging documents about a home loan of Rs 40 lakh, officials said on Tuesday, reported PTI.

The 34-year-old victim resides in neighbouring Mumbai.

In his police complaint, he said while he was on duty in Russia, his wife, an officer of a bank in Maharashtra's Navi Mumbai township and another person connived for the crime earlier this year, reported PTI.

In a file pertaining to his application for a joint loan with his wife for the purchase of a flat in Pune, they included her mobile number and a fake email ID, an official from the CBD police station said quoting the complaint.

They also included a thumb impression of the third accused in the documents. They obtained a home loan of Rs 40 lakh and directly paid it to the builder, keeping him in the dark about the entire transaction and the bank notice of intimation about loan disbursal, the complaint stated, reported PTI.

Based on the victim's complaint, the police on Saturday registered the FIR against the three accused Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita sections for cheating, forgery and other offences as well as provisions of the Information Technology Act, the official said.

(With inputs from PTI)