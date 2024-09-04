Breaking News
Fadnavis is a 'Maratha hater', things in govt happens as per his will: Jarange
Indore-Manmad line will link Mumbai with areas near Nepal border: Vaishnaw
Enrolment date for Ladki Bahin Yojana extended till September 30
Court rules MSRTC workers' strike illegal, asks govt to resolve dispute
Mumbai Police issues traffic restrictions for Bandra Fair 2024
shot-button
Lake Levels Lake Levels
Home > Mumbai > Mumbai Crime News > Article > CBI books Anil Deshmukh for trying to frame BJP leaders in false cases

CBI books Anil Deshmukh for trying to 'frame' BJP leaders in false cases

Updated on: 04 September,2024 05:31 PM IST  |  Mumbai
mid-day online correspondent |

Top

Anil Deshmukh claimed the CBI has registered a new "baseless" case against him, and attributed the "conspiracy" to Maharashtra Deputy Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis getting panicked

CBI books Anil Deshmukh for trying to 'frame' BJP leaders in false cases

Anil Deshmukh. File Pic/X

Listen to this article
CBI books Anil Deshmukh for trying to 'frame' BJP leaders in false cases
x
00:00

The Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) on Wednesday booked Maharashtra home minister and Sharad Pawar-led NCP (SP) leader Anil Deshmukh for allegedly trying to 'frame' BJP leaders in false cases, the officials said, according to the PTI.


Anil Deshmukh claimed the CBI has registered a new "baseless" case against him, and attributed the "conspiracy" to Maharashtra Deputy Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis getting panicked, the PTI reported.




Anil Deshmukh is already facing a CBI case for alleged corruption and another case registered by the Enforcement Directorate (ED).

"Another baseless case has been filed against me by the CBI. This conspiracy has started as Fadnavis has panicked after seeing the people's mandate. I am not scared at all by such threats and pressure," he said, adding that he has vowed to fight against the BJP's "repressive rule".

People should contemplate how Devendra Fadnavis was indulging in "perverse and low-level" politics, the leader of the Sharad Pawar-led party said, adding that voters put the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) in its place in the Lok Sabha elections and now assembly polls were awaited.

Further details will be updated.

(with PTI inputs)

"Exciting news! Mid-day is now on WhatsApp Channels Subscribe today by clicking the link and stay updated with the latest news!" Click here!

maharashtra Anil Deshmukh central bureau of investigation mumbai crime news Crime News nationalist congress party India news BJP

Register for FREE
to continue reading !

This is not a paywall.
However, your registration helps us understand your preferences better and enables us to provide insightful and credible journalism for all our readers.

Mid-Day Web Stories

Mid-Day Web Stories

This website uses cookie or similar technologies, to enhance your browsing experience and provide personalised recommendations. By continuing to use our website, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Cookie Policy. OK