Anil Deshmukh claimed the CBI has registered a new "baseless" case against him, and attributed the "conspiracy" to Maharashtra Deputy Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis getting panicked

Anil Deshmukh. File Pic/X

The Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) on Wednesday booked Maharashtra home minister and Sharad Pawar-led NCP (SP) leader Anil Deshmukh for allegedly trying to 'frame' BJP leaders in false cases, the officials said, according to the PTI.

Anil Deshmukh claimed the CBI has registered a new "baseless" case against him, and attributed the "conspiracy" to Maharashtra Deputy Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis getting panicked, the PTI reported.

CBI books former Maharashtra home minister Anil Deshmukh for allegedly trying to frame BJP leaders in false cases: Officials — Press Trust of India (@PTI_News) September 4, 2024

Anil Deshmukh is already facing a CBI case for alleged corruption and another case registered by the Enforcement Directorate (ED).

"Another baseless case has been filed against me by the CBI. This conspiracy has started as Fadnavis has panicked after seeing the people's mandate. I am not scared at all by such threats and pressure," he said, adding that he has vowed to fight against the BJP's "repressive rule".

People should contemplate how Devendra Fadnavis was indulging in "perverse and low-level" politics, the leader of the Sharad Pawar-led party said, adding that voters put the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) in its place in the Lok Sabha elections and now assembly polls were awaited.

(with PTI inputs)