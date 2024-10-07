The enquiry was initiated following a complaint by a private production house alleging breach of trust and cheating against Netflix over a content distribution licensing agreement, Mumbai Police sources said

Representative Image. Pic/iStock

Listen to this article Cheating case: Mumbai cops record statement of Netflix's Hindi film licensing head x 00:00

The Economic Offences Wing (EOW) of the Mumbai Police has recorded the statement of Vibha Chopra, head of Hindi film licensing at Netflix, a leading OTT platform, in connection with a Preliminary Enquiry (PE). The enquiry was initiated following a complaint by a private production house alleging breach of trust and cheating related to a content distribution licensing agreement. The alleged amount of cheating in the complaint is around ₹46 crore, officials said.

ADVERTISEMENT

EOW sources stated that Chopra had initially not co-operated with the investigation, having appeared for questioning after three summons. She has been asked to appear again on Tuesday as the police want to take her further statement. Sources also mentioned that before Chopra, EOW had recorded the statements of two-three other Netflix India officials as part of the probe.

The PE was initiated based on a complaint from production firm Pooja Entertainment that alleged that Netflix defaulted on its financial commitments as per a licensing agreement. According to sources, the agreement involved Netflix acquiring subscription video-on-demand (SVOD) rights for three films produced by Pooja Entertainment. The deal was reportedly worth ₹281 crore. The complaint alleges that Netflix, despite owing approximately ₹46 crore, continued to exploit the films on its platform without settling the outstanding dues.

"We are conducting a PE to ascertain all aspects of the case. If we find valid grounds, we will register an FIR under the law," said an officer privy to the investigation.