NCPCR chief issues summons to Netflix India over alleged availability of explicit content and accessibility to minors on the platform

Updated on: 23 July,2024 04:39 PM IST  |  Mumbai
The NCPCR has issued summons to the VP and Policy head of Netflix India over the alleged availability of explicit content on their platform which is also accessible to minors

NCPCR (National Commission for Protection of Child Rights) chief Priyank Kanoongo has issued summons to Vice President, Content and Policy Head of Netflix India over the alleged availability of explicit content on Netflix and its accessibility to minors. The Commission has published a copy of the notice on social media. It has been addressed to Ms Monica Shergill, VP and Ms Ambika Khurana, Policy Head of the platform. 


According to the notice issued by the commission, the complaint has been filed by Shri Uday Mahurkar of the Save Culture Save Bharat Foundation. The notice reads, "The complaint alleged that Netflix is unlawfully showcasing the most horrendous content including private parts of males and females and explicit sexual activity between a male and female two males, two females a group of males, group of females, group of males and females (orgies), etc. Netflix is also showcasing bizarre scenes where a male is shown involved in sexual activity with another male's testicles and another scene in which a male ejaculates his semen on a female's face. Consequently, this content is easily accessible to minors on Netflix."



"It has been observed that the unrestricted accessibility of explicit content on Netflix to minors constitutes a violation of Section 11 of the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act 2012. This section stipulates that a person is said to commit sexual harassment upon a child when such person with sexual intent shows any object to a child in any form or media for pornographic purpose," the notice further read. 


The noted streaming platform have been asked to appear before the Commission on July 29 at 3 pm in person. 

As of now, it is unclear what shows or movies on the platform the complainant is referring to as the platform hosts content from across the world and is accessible to millions of of people with subscriptions. 

Netflix India is yet to comment on the matter. 

 

 

