CISF seizes smuggled gold worth Rs 1 crore at Mumbai airport

CISF recovered 1.864 kg gold worth Rs 1 crore from a loader's bag at Mumbai airport after observing suspicious behaviour during a security check.

In a major recovery at the Mumbai airport, the Central Industrial Security Force (CISF) found gold hidden in a loader's bag that weighed about 1.864 kg and was worth at Rs 1 crore, the CISF said in a statement on Friday, according to ANI report.

The report stated that on December 11, 2023, CISF officers from the Security Operations Control Centre (SOCC) observed Indigo loader Akshay Kule, who was employed by Agile Airport Services, acting suspiciously during a security check at Terminal 2's Baggage Breakup Area (BBA).

Following the examination of CCTV footage from the BBA area, Kule was discovered to have been complicit in the pilfering of illicit gold from the checked baggage of an arriving aircraft, prompting the CISF to take prompt action, the report added.

According to the ANI report, after senior CISF officers and customs officials were notified, Kule's belongings and the surrounding area were thoroughly searched. During this check, 16 gold bars worth Rs 1 crore and weighing about 1.864 kg were found concealed in the loader's bag.

Kule was turned over to AIU/Customs officers for additional investigation and required legal actions, along with the confiscated gold bars. The incident is being looked at for potential airport smuggling activity.

"On December 11, 2023, at about 0300 hrs while carrying out a sweeping exercise (security checking exercise) at the Baggage Break up Area (BBA), Terminal-2, Mumbai airport, CISF personnel of the Security Operations Control Centre (SOCC) noticed the suspicious activity of an Indigo loader Akshay Kule who was outsourced from Agile Airport Services at the BBA area," the CISF said in a press release.



"The matter was informed to Senior officers of CISF and customs officials and immediate action was taken. CISF personnel conducted a thorough search of the area and examined the belongings of Akshay Kule. The search led to the discovery of 16 gold bars, weighing approximately 1.864 kg and valued at Rs 1 crore, concealed in the loader's bag," the CISF added.

With ANI inputs

