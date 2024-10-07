Breaking News
Home > Mumbai > Mumbai Crime News > Article > EXCLUSIVE Coldplay tickets row How cybercriminals preyed on fans

EXCLUSIVE| Coldplay tickets row: How cybercriminals preyed on fans

Updated on: 07 October,2024 08:28 AM IST  |  Mumbai
Faizan Khan | faizan.khan@mid-day.com

mid-day goes behind the scenes to bring you this cautionary tale as you try to score concert tickets

Screen grabs of the chats between the reporter and the alleged scammer

The controversy surrounding the sale of tickets for Coldplay is just getting murkier. mid-day has discovered that not only are tickets being sold on the black market, but cybercriminals, taking advantage of the ongoing controversy, are duping people with the promise of ‘genuine’ tickets to the concert. One such incident was reported to the Chunabhatti police station, where a college student claimed to have purchased 24 tickets, only to find out that they were fake. The student had found the seller’s contact online.

