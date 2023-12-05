Breaking News
Crime news: Man kills wife after monetary dispute, dumps body in Thane forest

Updated on: 05 December,2023 01:08 PM IST  |  Mumbai
mid-day online correspondent |

A 35-year-old man allegedly killed his wife after a monetary dispute, packed the body in a drum and threw it in a forest area in Maharashtra's Thane district

Crime news: Man kills wife after monetary dispute, dumps body in Thane forest

Representational Picture/iStock

Crime news: Man kills wife after monetary dispute, dumps body in Thane forest
A 35-year-old man allegedly killed his wife after a monetary dispute, packed the body in a drum and threw it in a forest area in Maharashtra's Thane district.


Quoting police, newswire PTI reported that the incident took place on Sunday.


The family of the 32-year-old victim filed a complaint following which police arrested the man on Monday, police said.


The couple was married for 12 years and the accused, resident of Titwala area in Maharashtra’s Thane, used to frequently harass his wife and demanded money from her parents, an official from Kalyan rural police station told PTI.

The woman's family had already given Rs 80,000 to the man. He wanted Rs 2 lakh for buying an auto-rickshaw which they could not give, he said. The couple quarrelled frequently over this and other issues.

On Sunday, the man allegedly hit on his wife's head with an iron rod and then strangulated her to death with a rope, the official said.

The man then packed the body in a large drum, transported it to a forest in an auto-rickshaw near Ambernath and threw it there, he said.

On Monday, the woman's mother called the man after not getting any response from her daughter. The man told her that he had killed her daughter and thrown the body in a forest, and that he was already at a police station, the official said.

Based on the information, local police rushed to the spot, retrieved the body and sent it to a government hospital for post-mortem.

The man was arrested and booked under Indian Penal Code sections 302 (murder) and 201 (causing disappearance of evidence of offence), the police said, adding a probe was on into the case.

Body of 8-year-old girl missing since Dec 1 found in Palghar

Meanwhile, the body of an 8-year-old girl missing since December 1 from Pelhar in Plaghar district was found in a room in a chawl on Monday evening, a police official said.

The body, which was packed in a plastic bag, is highly decomposed, he said, adding a murder case has been registered.

"The girl had gone out to purchase something after coming back from school. However, she went missing following which police was alerted. Her body was found after neighbours complained of a foul smell from the room," he said. (With inputs from agencies)

