Maharashtra: Pillars in Thane building develop cracks, termed unsafe

The pillars of a residential building in Thane district of Maharashtra developed cracks and was termed unsafe by the authorities on Saturday

Pic/RDMC

In a concerning incident in Thane district of Maharashtra, the pillars of a residential building in Kopri developed cracks and was termed unsafe by the authorities on Saturday, the civic officials said.

According to the Regional Disaster Management Cell (RDMC) of the Thane Municipal Corporation (TMC), the Sainath Kripa Society in Thane have developed cracks in the pillars.

The incident was reported at around 11:04 hrs through an alert received in the Disaster Management Room. The precarious condition of the building which is a ground plus 7 storey building was reported to the RDMC, the officials said.

An official said, the building is located near Navjeevan Bank and has become a cause for immediate concern due to extensive cracking in its pillars. The structural damage has led to falling plaster at various locations within the building.

He said, no injuries have been reported so far. The residents were evacuated or managed to safely exit the premises.

After reaching the spot and examining the incident, the officials have informed the other civic authorities for further action have been issued.

Meanwhile, in an another incident in Mumbai, two charred bodies were recovered after a massive fire broke out at a building in Girgaon area of south Mumbai on Saturday night, the officials said.

The fire was reported at Gomati Bhavan situated on Rangnekar Road.

The blaze was reported to the authorities on Saturday night at the building located in Girgaon Chowpatty area. The fire was reported on the second and third floors of the ground-plus-three storey structure, the officials said.

The civic body said that two bodies, one of a male and one of female were recovered and three people were rescued from the building.

It said that the bodies were recovered from a third floor flat, one body was found in the bathroom and the other in the bedroom of the flat.

Following the information, the officials from the Mumbai Fire Brigade and the Mumbai Police immediately rushed to the spot. The Mumbai Fire Brigade officials launched a fire fighting operation to control the blaze.

The blaze was doused after six hours.

