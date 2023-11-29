A gas cylinder explosion in a house in Mumbai's Chembur area triggered the collapse of five houses on Wednesday morning

Representative Image

Listen to this article Mumbai: 5 houses collapse following gas explosion in Chembur; 11 rescued x 00:00

A gas cylinder explosion in a house in Mumbai's Chembur area triggered the collapse of five houses on Wednesday morning, officials said. According to a report in PTI, 11 persons were reduced by the officials at the site.

The report further stated that the civic officials without specifying the number said that some persons sustained injuries during the incident. The incident happened at Old Barrack near the Golf Club in Chembur around 7.50 am on Wednesday.

ADVERTISEMENT

A civic official told PTI that the explosion had caused significant damage with resulted in the collapse of nearly four to five two-storey structures. Among the 11 people rescued from the debris, four individuals have been admitted to the civic-run Shatabdi Hospital in Govandi for medical attention, the official further told.

The fire brigade, police, civic personnel, ambulance services, and other agencies were mobilised to manage the aftermath of the gas cylinder explosion and subsequent house collapses.

Recently, in a similar incident, a fire had broken out in Bandra following a gas cylinder explosion; eight persons were injured in the incident. Reportedly, the incident happened on the Gazdhar Band Road in Fitter Galli at around 6.20 am. The firefighters had reached the spot promptly and put out the fire by 6.40 am.

Reportedly, the fire was confined to a structure spanning 10 x 10 feet on the ground floor with an upper floor and it primarily affected the electric wiring, electric installations, and a stock of clothes.

The assistant medical officer at Bandra Bhabha Hospital said, Nikhil Das, aged 53, sustained 35 per cent burns from the incident, while Rakesh Sharma, aged 38, and Shan Ali Zakir Ali Siddiqui (31) both suffered 40 per cent burns. Meanwhile, two others—Anthony Paul Thengal (65) and Kalicharan Majilal Kanojiya (54)—sustained 30 and 25 per cent burn injuries respectively. Samsher, aged 50, suffered facial burns while Sangita, aged 32 was admitted to the Orthopaedic ward for minor injuries. Meanwhile, another woman identified as Seeta (45) refused hospitalisation.