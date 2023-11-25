Thane: Explosion at Mumbra scrap shop injures 3, building evacuated

An explosion at a scrap shop in Thane's Mumbra area on Saturday injured three persons, including a 10-year-old boy.

An explosion at a scrap shop in Thane's Mumbra area on Saturday injured three persons, including a minor. According to a report in PTI, a 10-year-old boy and two adults were injured in the explosion triggered by a leaked LPG cylinder. Reportedly, the incident occurred at 'Mudhal Park', a four-storey building and other residents were evacuated to a safer location.

Reportedly, the blast happened around 6 am and impacted the ground floor scrap shop which led to the relocation of around 160 residents. Yasin Tadvi, the head of Thane Municipal Corporation's Regional Disaster Management Cell (RDMC), stated that the explosion's magnitude affected an adjacent building and caused damage to multiple shops.

According to the PTI, the probe is underway to determine the exact cause of the explosion and the Bomb Detection and Disposal Squad has also been summoned (BDDS).

A nearby car and rickshaw suffered significant damage, the shop's wall crumbled, and other shops sustained damage as a result of the explosion. After the incident, structural issues surfaced. Cracks were found in the impacted structure, necessitating a seal for security.

Residents of the building Azhar Sheikh (40), Arshu Sayyed (10), and Zeenat Mulani (50) were among the injured; they were just slightly hurt.

Meanwhile, in another incident from Thane city, a 60-year-old man and his wife died in a suspected suffocation when their bungalow in Ghodunder road caught fire on Saturday morning. Concurrently, three additional family members were reported by a local authority to have been successfully saved from the dangerous fire, stated a report in PTI.

According to the report, the destructive fire broke out on the first floor of the two-story bungalow in Waghbil at around three twenty in the morning. Yasin Tadvi, the head of the Thane Municipal Corporation's Regional Disaster Management Cell (RDMC), stated that the couple and their family were asleep on the first level when the regrettable occurrence happened.

With PTI inputs

