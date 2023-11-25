Thane: Couple succumbs to house fire; 3 family members rescued

A 60-year-old man and his wife died on Saturday in a suspected suffocation when their bungalow, located in Thane city, on Ghodbunder Road, caught fire.

A 60-year-old man and his wife died on Saturday in a suspected suffocation when their bungalow, located in Thane city, on Ghodbunder Road, caught fire. Concurrently, three additional family members were reported by a local authority to have been successfully saved from the dangerous fire, stated a report in PTI.

According to the report, the destructive fire broke out on the first floor of the two-story bungalow in Waghbil at around three twenty in the morning. Yasin Tadvi, the head of the Thane Municipal Corporation's Regional Disaster Management Cell (RDMC), stated that the couple and their family were asleep on the first level when the regrettable occurrence happened.

A quick rescue operation was made possible by the local fire brigade units and the RDMC's prompt response. Through the use of windowpane breaches, the rescue team gained entry into the building and successfully removed the family members who were trapped in the dangerous circumstances.

Unfortunately, the pair was found comatose in one of the bedrooms. When Abhimanyu Madvi and Ramabai (55) arrived at a neighbouring hospital, they were declared brought dead despite rapid medical assistance and firefighting efforts that put out the flames by around 4:30 am. Tadvi indicated that the cause of their death was probably suffocation from the smoke from the fire.

The first-floor bedroom sustained significant damage from the fire, and preliminary findings indicate that the fire may have started from window curtains, maybe as a result of being close to an oil lamp that was put next to a deity in the room.

The deceased people's bodies were sent to a government hospital so that autopsies could be performed. On the other hand, Tadvi said that the three family members who are still alive were brought to the hospital and are now in stable condition.

In another incident from Thane district's Mumbra town, three people were injured in an explosion at a junk store. The explosion is thought to have been caused by a leaky LPG cylinder and injured a 10-year-old boy. The four-story residential building known as "Mudhal Park" experienced an incident that forced its occupants to flee to a safer location.

