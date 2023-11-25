Breaking News
Mumbai Crime Branch rescues builder soon after kidnap
Weather update: IMD predicts thunderstorm and lightning for Mumbai, Thane, Palghar
Mumbai: EOW arrests contractor in oxygen plant 'scam'
Mumbai: Couple who sold children for buying drugs arrested, six others held for trafficking
Maharashtra ATS nab suspect from Kerala who threatened to blow up Mumbai airport
Subscribe Now Subscribe Now
Home > Mumbai > Mumbai News > Article > Thane Couple succumbs to house fire 3 family members rescued

Thane: Couple succumbs to house fire; 3 family members rescued

Updated on: 25 November,2023 10:24 AM IST  |  Thane
mid-day online correspondent |

Top

A 60-year-old man and his wife died on Saturday in a suspected suffocation when their bungalow, located in Thane city, on Ghodbunder Road, caught fire.

Thane: Couple succumbs to house fire; 3 family members rescued

Representative Image

Listen to this article
Thane: Couple succumbs to house fire; 3 family members rescued
x
00:00

A 60-year-old man and his wife died on Saturday in a suspected suffocation when their bungalow, located in Thane city, on Ghodbunder Road, caught fire. Concurrently, three additional family members were reported by a local authority to have been successfully saved from the dangerous fire, stated a report in PTI. 


According to the report, the destructive fire broke out on the first floor of the two-story bungalow in Waghbil at around three twenty in the morning. Yasin Tadvi, the head of the Thane Municipal Corporation's Regional Disaster Management Cell (RDMC), stated that the couple and their family were asleep on the first level when the regrettable occurrence happened.


A quick rescue operation was made possible by the local fire brigade units and the RDMC's prompt response. Through the use of windowpane breaches, the rescue team gained entry into the building and successfully removed the family members who were trapped in the dangerous circumstances.


Unfortunately, the pair was found comatose in one of the bedrooms. When Abhimanyu Madvi and Ramabai (55) arrived at a neighbouring hospital, they were declared brought dead despite rapid medical assistance and firefighting efforts that put out the flames by around 4:30 am. Tadvi indicated that the cause of their death was probably suffocation from the smoke from the fire.

The first-floor bedroom sustained significant damage from the fire, and preliminary findings indicate that the fire may have started from window curtains, maybe as a result of being close to an oil lamp that was put next to a deity in the room.

The deceased people's bodies were sent to a government hospital so that autopsies could be performed. On the other hand, Tadvi said that the three family members who are still alive were brought to the hospital and are now in stable condition.

In another incident from Thane district's Mumbra town, three people were injured in an explosion at a junk store. The explosion is thought to have been caused by a leaky LPG cylinder and injured a 10-year-old boy. The four-story residential building known as "Mudhal Park" experienced an incident that forced its occupants to flee to a safer location.

With agency inputs

"Exciting news! Mid-day is now on WhatsApp Channels Subscribe today by clicking the link and stay updated with the latest news!" Click here!

There has been no strict action by authorities to curb noise pollution during festivals in city. Do you agree?
mumbai thane Thane Municipal Corporation mumbai news Mumbai Fire Brigade

Register for FREE
to continue reading !

This is not a paywall.
However, your registration helps us understand your preferences better and enables us to provide insightful and credible journalism for all our readers.

Mid-Day Web Stories

Mid-Day Web Stories

This website uses cookie or similar technologies, to enhance your browsing experience and provide personalised recommendations. By continuing to use our website, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Cookie Policy. OK