Mumbai: Fire engulfs MHADA bldg, quick rescue averts tragedy for 1,400

The incident averted a major tragedy, raising concerns about fire safety in such structures. Pics/Shadab Khan

A fire erupted around 3.30 am in a 24-storey MHADA building near the Cotton Green railway station, putting the lives of 1,400 residents at risk. Although all residents were safely rescued, 11 individuals were admitted to KEM, JJ, and Nair hospitals due to smoke inhalation. The incident averted a major tragedy, raising concerns about fire safety in slum rehabilitation structures. Residents claimed MHADA repaired the fire-fighting system four months ago but failed to educate anyone on its operation. Consequently, the Mumbai Fire Brigade intends to issue a notice to MHADA regarding the non-functioning system.

The Mumbai Fire Brigade received a call at 3.45 am on Thursday regarding a fire in the 3C wing of the MHADA building within the New Hind Mill compound. The compound comprises buildings constructed 15 to 20 years ago for mill workers, including this 15-year-old structure designed for slum dwellers. Each floor of the 24-storey building houses 12 flats, each spanning 225 square feet. Approximately 1,400 individuals resided in the 3C wing during the incident. Residents highlighted that MHADA officials oversee maintenance related to utilities like water and electricity.

(left to right) Omkar Nikam, Shruti Karwade and Satish Karawade

Satish Karawade, a resident on the 12th floor, said, "We were in deep sleep when the electricity suddenly went off, and smoke seeped in under the door gap. We heard screams from lower floors and immediately sought help by opening our window." According to residents, the fire originated on the 2nd floor and quickly spread through the electric duct, affecting the entire building. It primarily engulfed the electric meter cabin, wiring, cables, installations, scrap material, garbage, and refuse across all 24 floors.

Omkar Nikam, residing on the 10th floor with family members, shared a similar experience, emphasising the urgency of evacuating due to the smoke. “My grandma is 88 years old. At the time of the fire, there was smoke everywhere. We closed the gas cylinder, locked the main door and helped grandma to step down to the 8th floor. There wasn't any other option as staying inside the home would be more dangerous,” said Omkar. He recalled previous fire incidents in the same wing, citing instances of material fires and vehicle combustion.

Shruti Karwade, who suffered from suffocation and was hospitalised at JJ Hospital but later discharged, described the chaotic evacuation scene, emphasising the challenge of navigating through smoke-filled areas. The fire was contained by 7.20 am, with the fire brigade and police successfully evacuating residents from various floors.

The gate and passage were wide enough for fire brigade vehicles to enter, but the ground was packed with parked two-wheelers. Additionally, there was a garage on the other side, preventing the vehicles from entering the premises. Residents mentioned that the fire brigade used a long hose line to douse the fire.

Residents disclosed that MHADA had recently repaired old, deteriorated fire-fighting pipes and replaced some with new ones. "They checked all the pipes and systems. The water tank for firefighting was also full, but at the time of the fire, the system wasn’t working. Someone mentioned that they had trained security guards, but being an elderly person, maybe he couldn't recall how to operate it," said residents on the condition of anonymity. They also alleged that the refuse areas were blocked by grills, causing difficulty in removing them.

Vishnu Sangale, additional deputy fire officer, said, “This is the second incident of fire in the same wing. Despite strict instructions, people continued to dispose of garbage, scrap, and garments in the electric duct. The fire did not spread elsewhere. The fire-fighting system wasn’t functional, and as the building is under MHADA, we will send them a notice. Currently, the electric connection has been cut.” Arun Dongre, chief officer of the Mumbai Building Repairs and Reconstruction Board at MHADA, did not respond to messages and calls.

Fires in Mumbai buildings

October 6, 2023: Fire in Jay Bhavani building, Goregaon West claims eight lives, including three women and two children.

September 16, 2023: A blaze at a civic project affected building number 7’s E wing in Kurla, 29 were hospitalised.

February 15, 2023: Fatal fire engulfs C wing of number 7 building in Kurla, resulting in the death of one woman.

June 22, 2019: Wadala’s Shree Ganesh SRA building on Barkat Ali Road suffered blaze leaving two injured; , the fire was extinguished after nearly 12 hours.

July 15, 2020: Fire erupts in SRA building at Dahisar Shantinagar area.

November 13, 2018: Tragic fire claims two lives in SRA building on Andheri Veera Desai road.

December 3, 2018: Fatal fire at Mahalaxmi SRA building claims one life and leaves 23 injured.

