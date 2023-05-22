MHADA Lottery Mumbai 2023: Over 4,000 flats up for sale; check eligibility and how to apply

The lottery will take place through MHADA’s revamped Computerised Lottery System which uses the latest technology to ensure transparency in the process

The Mumbai Housing and Area Development Authority’s (MHADA) Mumbai Board has rolled out the lottery application process for the sale of 4,083 flats from today.

The lottery will take place through MHADA’s revamped Computerised Lottery System which uses the latest technology to ensure transparency in the process. The entire process will be completed online right from registration, submission of documents, eligibility, online lottery distribution, and payment for the flat. The MHADA has appealed to interested buyers to stay alert from fraudsters who may dupe them on the pretext of getting them a guaranteed flat. Buyers are advised to only refer to MHADA’s lottery portal – housing.mhada.gov.in, mhada.gov.in.

Mhada Lottery Mumbai 2023: Date

May 22: Registration and online application submission opens at 3 pm

June 26: Online window shuts at 6 pm

June 26: Deposit payment via Credit Card, Debit Card, Internet Banking shuts at 11.59 pm

June 28: Payment through RTGS, NEFT can be done till banking hours

July 4: The draft list of applications received will be published at 3 pm

July 7: Objections and suggestions on the draft list can be submitted till 3 pm

July 12: Final list of accepted applications will go live at 3 pm

July 18: Housing lottery draw at Rang Sharda Auditorium, Bandra West and telecasted online

MHADA Lottery Mumbai 2023: Locations

MHADA’s available 4082 flat area available in Pahari - Goregaon West, Mahavir Nagar - Kandivali West, Old Magathane - Borivali East, Gavanpada - Mulund East, PMGP Mankhurd, Malvani - Malad West, Unnatnagar - Goregaon West, Juhu, Andheri West, Wadala West, Tardeo, Lower Parel, Shimpoli - Kandivali West and Tunga - Powai. Andheri East, Antop Hill, Kannamwar Nagar, Lokmanya Nagar - Dadar, Antop Hill - Wadala, Siddharth Nagar - Goregaon West, Tilak Nagar - Chembur, Chandivali - Powai, Gaikwad Nagar - Malad, Pratiksha Nagar - Sion, D N Nagar – Andheri West, Pant Nagar - Ghatkopar, Charkop - Kandivali West, Shahkar Nagar - Chembur, Byculla.

MHADA Lottery Mumbai 2023: How To Apply

To apply for the MHADA lottery 2023, applicants must first register on the official website www.mhada.gov.in/en.

All applicants must create a ‘Username’ on the portal.

Applicants must ‘Select the lottery and scheme’.

The final step is to make an online payment for the lottery registration through net banking.

Applicants will have to pay a lottery registration fee depending upon their income group.

MHADA Lottery Mumbai 2023: List of Documents