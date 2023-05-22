"Probably the thieves took advantage of the situation where the security guard is not on duty and carried out the crime. The exact value of the diamonds stolen has not been ascertained yet, the valuers are ascertaining it," he added

The four-storey jewellery office and its workshop are located in Seepz

Listen to this article Mumbai Crime: Burglars steal diamonds from jewellery workshop in Andheri x 00:00

Last week, the thieves absconded with diamonds worth crores of rupees from the office of an international jewellery brand located in Andheri's Seepz area, the police official said on Monday.

The international jewellery brand's office was seized by a nationalized bank six months ago. According to the police officials, the thieves took advantage of the security guard not being on duty and carried out the crime.

As per the information received from police sources, the four-storey jewellery office and its workshop are located in Seepz.

“The bank filed a case in the court to seize the property. The case was going on since 2022, and after receiving the order six months ago, the bank seized the property," said a police officer from MIDC police station.

Also Read: Outrage as youth damages memorial stone in Vasai Fort

A private security company was given the security contract. "A security guard used to be stationed there round the clock but for the last few days he stopped coming on duty because it has come to the fore that the security guard was not getting his salary," said the official.

"Probably the thieves took advantage of the situation where the security guard is not on duty and carried out the crime. The exact value of the diamonds stolen has not been ascertained yet, the valuers are ascertaining it," he added.

“In the investigation so far, the information about the theft of diamonds worth one crore rupees has been given by the bank officials to the police. This figure is likely to increase. We are scanning the CCTV footage inside and outside the premises of the building. We have also seized the DVR," the police officer added.”

“We have registered the case under sections 380, 454, and 457 of IPC and began the investigation," said ACP Sunil Gavkar.