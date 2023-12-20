Crime news: Man kills wife, father-in-law and two brothers-in-law in a fit of rage in Maharashtra's Yavatmal

A 31-year-old man named Govind Pawar committed a gruesome quadruple homicide in Tirzada village of Yavatmal district in Maharashtra

A 31-year-old man committed a gruesome quadruple homicide in Tirzada village of Yavatmal district in Maharashtra. He was identified as Govind Pawar. The victims include his 28-year-old wife, two brothers-in-law, and their father.

The horrific crime unfolded on Tuesday night when Pawar allegedly killed his wife with a crowbar at a farm, fueled by suspicions regarding her character. Subsequently, in a fit of rage, he fatally assaulted his brother-in-law present at the scene.

Undeterred, Pawar proceeded to his in-laws' residence in the village, where he mercilessly killed his 55-year-old father-in-law, Pandit Ghosle, and another brother-in-law. The deceased brothers-in-law were identified as Dnyaneshwar Ghosle (33) and Sunil Ghosle (24).

Authorities apprehended Pawar as he attempted to flee the village. An official stated that the police are delving deeper into the circumstances surrounding the shocking incident. An FIR (First Information Report) has been filed as part of the ongoing investigation.

In a concerning trend, recent data from the National Crime Records Bureau (NCRB) has revealed an increase in cases of crimes against women and children in Maharashtra. The statistics, from the 70th edition of the NCRB's annual report, highlight a worrisome surge in criminal incidents during 2022.

The report was released earlier this month.

Mumbai witnessed a rise in cases of crimes against women, with a total of 6,176 cases registered in 2022 compared to 2021's 5,543 cases. The rate of total crime against women stood at 72.5 per cent.

The majority of these cases were filed under 'Cruelty by Husband or his Relatives,' constituting 32.6 percent of the reported incidents. Although the city has 78.6 percent chargesheet rate, concerns linger over the safety of women in the metropolis.

On a broader scale, Maharashtra recorded 45,331 cases of crimes against women in 2022, reflecting an 80.6 percent chargesheet rate. Disturbingly, the chargesheet rate for the state is higher than the national average, raising questions about the efficiency of the criminal justice system in dealing with such cases. The prevalent crime categories in the state were 'Cruelty by Husband or His Relatives' (31.4 percent) and 'Kidnapping and Abduction of Women' (19.2 percent).

The NCRB data also shed light on an alarming increase in crimes against children in both Mumbai and Maharashtra. The total number of cases against children in Mumbai reached 3,178 in 2022, as against 2,762 in 2021 and 2,248 in 2020. The predominant crime heads were 'Kidnapping and Abduction' (56.3 percent) and offenses under the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences Act, 2012 (32.2 percent). (With inputs from agencies)