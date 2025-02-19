Breaking News
Mumbai Customs seize drugs worth Rs 10.22 crore at airport

Updated on: 19 February,2025 08:16 PM IST  |  Mumbai
Faizan Khan | faizan.khan@mid-day.com

A passenger arriving from Entebbe in Uganda, on Ugandan Airlines flight intercepted by the officials leading to the recovery of the drugs

Mumbai Customs seize drugs worth Rs 10.22 crore at airport

The recovered drugs

Mumbai Customs seize drugs worth Rs 10.22 crore at airport
The Mumbai Customs on Wednesday said that the officials at Mumbai airport seized drugs worth Rs 10.22 crore.


According to the customs department, the officials at the Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj International Airport (CSMI) in Mumbai made a significant drug seizure and they confiscated 1.022 kilograms of suspected cocaine and Methaqualone, with an estimated market value of approximately Rs 10.22 crore.


On February 16, 2025, a passenger arriving from Entebbe in Uganda, on Ugandan Airlines flight UR 430 was intercepted by the officials and during questioning, the passenger showed signs of nervousness and admitted to swallowing capsules containing a white, crumbled substance believed to be a narcotics, the customs department said.


It said that the customs officials, with the permission of the judicial magistrate, took the passenger for medical supervision to recover the ingested capsules. Over the next three days, the passenger expelled a total of 84 capsules, weighing 1.022 kilograms in total.

"The substance was confirmed to be suspected cocaine and Methaqualone," said an official.

The officials said that the passenger was arrested under the provisions of the Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances (NDPS) Act, 1985 and further investigations were underway.

