Customs seizes gold worth Rs 32 crore at Mumbai airport

In one of the biggest seizures, the Air Intelligence Unit (AIU) of Mumbai Customs at the Mumbai airport has seized 61 kg of gold worth Rs 32 crore. Officials arrested seven accused, including two women.

“This has been the highest seizure in a single day in the history of Mumbai Airport Customs,” Custom officials said in a statement.

The seizures were made in two different cases. In the first case, four Indians from Tanzania were found carrying gold concealed in waist belts. In the second, three passengers from Dubai concealed the gold in waisband of jeans.

