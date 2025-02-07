Shift from int’l courier services but ‘parcel with contraband’ modus operandi remains same

The victims are told a parcel sent by them has been flagged for containing contraband and passports. Representation pic

After targeting people in the name of international courier services, cyber thugs have now shifted their focus to India Post. Fraudsters are deceiving people falsely claiming that parcels destined for foreign countries—sent via the Indian postal service— have been flagged for containing drugs and illegal documents. Victims are then “digitally arrested”, making them believe the Crime Branch is investigating the matter.

A 28-year-old chartered accountant from Sion, working with an international network services company, is the latest victim to report this scam. Cyber thugs digitally arrested the CA and coerced him into transferring Rs 99,000 from his account.

According to police sources, on January 27, while having breakfast at a hotel, the complainant received a call from a woman claiming to be an officer from the India Post Mumbai office. “She claimed that a parcel the complainant had sent to China on January 24 had been flagged for containing drugs, illegal documents and passports. When the complainant denied sending any parcel, she advised him to report the matter to the cyber police.”

Shortly after, a man called the complainant, claiming to be from the Mumbai Cyber Crime Branch and said he would call back in a few minutes to register the complaint. Feeling nervous, the complainant left his breakfast and returned home. He received a video call from a person dressed in a police uniform, who then handed the call over to a supposed senior officer before ending the video.

The ‘officer’ asked for the complainant’s name and Aadhar card number and informed him that 15 cases, including money laundering, were registered against him. He claimed that the CBI was investigating the case, mentioning a connection to an individual named Naresh Goyal. He also told the complainant that two people had already been arrested. The fraudster then sent an ‘arrest warrant’ via WhatsApp, allegedly issued by the CBI and Enforcement Directorate, in the complainant’s name.

The caller told the complainant that, for investigative purposes, he would either need to visit the police station or undergo a virtual inquiry. He also claimed that IPS officer Balsingh Rajput was handling the case.

The complainant was asked to provide records for his bank accounts. Fearing arrest, he disclosed details of his bank balances and fixed deposits (FDs). The fraudsters then provided an account number and instructed the complainant to transfer money to it. “The CA transferred approximately R99,000 to the account provided. However, when the caller asked him to break his FD and transfer additional funds, he grew suspicious and disconnected the call. As the fraudsters continued to call, he blocked their number and immediately called the ‘1930’ helpline number to report cyber fraud,” said an officer.

“Based on the complaint, we have registered a case under various sections of Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS) and the IT Act, and have begun investigations,” the officer added.