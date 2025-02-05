US Tariffs: China launches anti-trust probe into Google

Hits back with additional tariffs on coal, LNG, crude oil and machinery imported to country from the US

China on Tuesday said it is launching an investigation into Google over alleged antitrust violations and is imposing additional tariffs on certain US products, in a move that is seen as retaliatory to the US levying new duties on all Chinese goods. China’s State Administration for Market Regulation said on Tuesday that it has launched a formal investigation into US tech giant Google over a suspected violation of China’s Anti-Monopoly Law, the Global Times reported.

Earlier in the day, the Customs Tariff Commission of the State Council said that starting from February 10 an additional 15-per cent tariff will be imposed on imported coal and liquefied natural gas originating from the US. Crude oil, agricultural machinery, automobiles with large displacement, and pickup trucks will be subject to an additional tariff of 10 per cent, said the statement.

Additionally, Beijing said it has decided to add two US firms, namely PVH Corp, owner of Calvin Klien, and Illumina, Inc, to China’s “unreliable entity list”. The two entities have violated normal market trading principles, terminated regular trade with Chinese companies, and adopted discriminatory measures against Chinese companies, according to China’s Commerce Ministry. China’s issues with Google date back to the early 2000s.

El Salvador to take deportees

US Secretary of State Marco Rubio says El Salvador’s president has offered to accept deportees from the US of any nationality as well as violent American criminals now imprisoned in the US. President Nayib Bukele “has agreed to the most unprecedented, extraordinary, extraordinary migratory agreement anywhere in the world”, Rubio said. Human rights activists have warned, however, that El Salvador lacks a consistent policy for the treatment of asylum seekers and refugees.

Bid to pull US from UNHRC

US President Donald Trump will to sign an executive order on Tuesday, formally withdrawing the US from the UN Human Rights Council (UNHRC) and prohibiting future funding for the UNRWA—a relief and human development agency.

Mexico, Canada get relief

US tariffs imposed on imports from Canada and Mexico will be paused for 30-days with President Trump saying that he secured new commitments on improving border security from the two countries. During the one-month period, Trump wants to negotiate a better deal with both Canada and Mexico, which he has accused of not doing enough on fentanyl trafficking and illegal migration.

Greenland plays safe

Greenland’s legislature debated on Tuesday whether to prohibit political parties from receiving contributions “from foreign or anonymous contributors” after Trump laid out ambitions for the US to take over the island that belongs to Denmark. Inatsisartut, Greenland’s parliament, discussed the proposal for contributions in excess of 200,000 Danish kroner (about $27,700) in total, or 20,000 kroner ($2770) for a single contributor.

