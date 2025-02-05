Breaking News
Trump 2.0: India-bound deportation flight takes off

Updated on: 05 February,2025 08:32 AM IST  |  New Delhi
Agencies |

The first round of deportation of illegal Indian nationals from the US comes around two weeks after Donald Trump became the US president for a second term

President Donald Trump in Oval office. Pic/PTI

The United States is rigorously tightening immigration laws, the American embassy said on Tuesday amid reports that a US military aircraft is bringing some illegal migrants to India. The first round of deportation of illegal Indian nationals from the US comes around two weeks after Donald Trump became the US president for a second term.


Trump has promised a strict policy approach in dealing with illegal immigrants residing in the US and already signed a number of immigration-related executive orders. Asked about the deportation flight bringing back a group of illegal migrants to India, a US embassy spokesperson did not provide details, but asserted that Washington is removing illegal migrants.


“I can’t share any details on those inquires, but I can share, on the record, the United States is vigorously enforcing its border, tightening immigration laws, and removing illegal migrants,” the official said. Following his phone conversation with PM Modi on January 27, Trump said India “will do what is right” on the deportation of illegal migrants from the US.


