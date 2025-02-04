Breaking News
PM Modi to visit Washington on Feb 13 hold talks over several issues with Donald Trump

PM Modi to visit Washington on Feb 13; hold talks over several issues with Donald Trump

Updated on: 04 February,2025 09:58 AM IST  |  New Delhi
mid-day online correspondent |

The prime minister will be among the few foreign leaders to travel to Washington DC on a bilateral visit within weeks after the Trump administration came to power

PM Modi is scheduled to pay a two-day visit to the US from February 12 to hold talks with US President Donald Trump over various issues including trade and defence, people familiar with the matter said on Monday, PTI reported.


According to the plan, Modi will travel to Washington DC after concluding his two-day visit to Paris, they said.


PM Modi is expected to land in America's national capital on the evening of February 12 and he and Trump are expected to hold talks the next day, the people said, PTI reported.


It would be Modi's first bilateral visit to the US after Trump assumed the presidency for a second term on January 20 following his historic electoral victory in November, last year.

The prime minister will be among the few foreign leaders to travel to Washington DC on a bilateral visit within weeks after the Trump administration came to power, PTI reported.

As per PTI, there is no official word about Modi's US visit yet. Last week, the Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) said New Delhi is working with Washington for an "early" visit of PM Modi to the States.

The prime minister will be travelling to Paris to attend the Artificial Intelligence Action summit on February 10 and 11.

Modi's visit to the US is taking place against the backdrop of concerns in India over the US President's approach on immigration and tariff, PTI reported.

President Trump on Sunday announced imposing a 25 per cent tariff on the imports of Canadian and Mexican goods as well as an additional 10 per cent tax on Chinese goods.

On January 27, Modi and Trump, during a phone conversation, vowed to work towards a "trusted" partnership with a focus on boosting India-US cooperation in areas of trade, energy and defence, PTI cited.

Following the phone talks, the White House said Trump highlighted the importance of India increasing its procurement of US-made security equipment and moving toward a fair bilateral trade relationship.

"Both leaders emphasised their commitment to advance the US-India strategic partnership and the Indo-Pacific Quad partnership, with India hosting Quad Leaders for the first time later this year," it said, PTI cited.

India has already indicated its keenness to expand its energy ties with the US, especially in the sector of clean energy.

As per PTI, New Delhi announced plans to amend its nuclear liability law on Saturday and set up a nuclear energy mission, a move that came ahead of Modi's visit to the US.

Certain clauses in India's Civil Liability for Nuclear Damage Act, 2010 have emerged as hurdles in moving forward in implementation of the historic civil nuclear deal that was firmed up around 16 years ago between the two strategic partners. 

It is learnt that India is looking at the possibility of civil nuclear cooperation with the US in the small modular reactors (SMRs), PTI reported.

US-based Holtec International is known to be one of the leading exporters of SMRs globally and the Department of Atomic Energy is learnt to be interested in having some ties with the American firm.


(With PTI inputs)

