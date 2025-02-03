Naidu, whose Telugu Desam Party (TDP) is an ally of the ruling NDA at the Centre, took a jibe at the AAP government, saying Delhi has a “half-engine sarkar”, and needs a double engine sarkar to achieve development.

AP CM N Chandrababu Naidu during a press conference

Ahead of the assembly polls in the city, TDP chief and Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu on Monday launched a scathing attack on the ruling AAP over the lack of infrastructure development and dubbed the Delhi model as a “total failure”.

