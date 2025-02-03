Breaking News
Delhi assembly elections: Naidu mocks city water asks, ‘Drain or drink?’

Updated on: 04 February,2025 08:29 AM IST  |  New Delhi
Agencies |

Naidu, whose Telugu Desam Party (TDP) is an ally of the ruling NDA at the Centre, took a jibe at the AAP government, saying Delhi has a "half-engine sarkar", and needs a double engine sarkar to achieve development.

AP CM N Chandrababu Naidu during a press conference

Ahead of the assembly polls in the city, TDP chief and Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu on Monday launched a scathing attack on the ruling AAP over the lack of infrastructure development and dubbed the Delhi model as a “total failure”.


Naidu, whose Telugu Desam Party (TDP) is an ally of the ruling NDA at the Centre, took a jibe at the AAP government, saying Delhi has a “half-engine sarkar”, and needs a double engine sarkar to achieve development.


andhra pradesh n chandrababu naidu telugu desam party national news new delhi delhi elections

