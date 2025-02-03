Delhi Assembly elections 2025: Delhi police detains Swati Maliwal for protesting outside Kejriwal's residence, says Yamuna 'on a ventilator'

Swati Maliwal questioned the allocation of funds for cleaning the Yamuna while standing at the banks of the Yamuna and claimed that women of Purvanchal are disaffected by Kejriwal for failing to uphold his promises

Delhi Police detained Rajya Sabha MP Swati Maliwal on Monday, as she was protesting outside Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) national convenor Arvind Kejriwal's residence, over the government's failure to clean the Yamuna River, reported news agency ANI.

The MP, along with a group of women from Purvanchal, arrived at Kejriwal's residence after collecting water from the Yamuna.

Maliwal described the river as being "on a ventilator," while the AAP chief roams around in his luxurious cars and house, she challenged Kejriwal to take a dip in the Yamuna, reported ANI.

"Arvind Kejriwal has turned the Yamuna River into a drain. Black dirty rotten water is flowing in Yamuna. The river is on a ventilator, while Arvind Kejriwal is in his palace and roams around in luxurious cars. Thousands of women from Purvanchal have come here to challenge him- he should not be so scared of women and should come out and take a dip in the dirty water of Yamuna and take a sip of that water," Maliwal told ANI.

She also claimed that the women of Purvanchal are similarly disaffected by Kejriwal for failing to uphold his promises, adding "The women of Purvanchal are saying that he will be cursed by Chhathi Maiya because the women have no other place to celebrate Chhath."

The Delhi High Court recently heard a Public Interest Litigation (PIL) challenging the ban on performing Chhath Puja on the banks of the Yamuna. However, the Delhi HC refused to issue any directions, citing the severe contamination of the Yamuna River, ANI stated.

The high court also highlighted that close to 1,000 alternative locations had been designated for the puja, with adequate arrangements made for the celebration.

Maliwal questioned the allocation of funds for cleaning the Yamuna while standing at the banks of the Yamuna.

Maliwal said, "Yamuna River has transformed into a drain because of Arvind Kejriwal. I have come here with thousands of Purvanchali women and the situation here is so bad that the stench has made it difficult for us to stand here. The Purvanchali women are going with me to Arvind Kejriwal's residence and what to ask him, where did the Rs 7500 crores allotted for cleaning the river go?"

Swati Maliwal, who has been vocal in her criticism of Kejriwal ahead of the upcoming Delhi assembly elections on Wednesday, February 5, claimed that the AAP leader has not upheld his promises.

Earlier, on January 30, Maliwal lashed out at the party's chief for remaining "unbothered" over the rising garbage problem in Delhi, stating that he has transformed from being an "Aam Aadmi" (common man) to a "Khaas Aadmi" (VIP person), reported ANI.

(With inputs from ANI)