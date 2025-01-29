Arvind Kejriwal says Haryana ‘poisoning Yamuna’, BJP demands arrest

Kejriwal claimed that the Delhi Jal Board (DJB) CEO, in a letter on Monday, confirmed that a ‘poison’ called ammonia had been mixed with the water supplied from the neighbouring state

BJP workers in Haryana stage protest against Aam Aadmi Party chief Arvind Kejriwal. Pic/PTI

BJP MPs from Haryana on Tuesday demanded the arrest of AAP chief Arvind Kejriwal over his claim that the state was releasing ‘poison’ in the Yamuna River that supplies water to Delhi.

The BJP MPs challenged the AAP government to test the quality of water released from Haryana before it is supplied to households in Delhi.

Kejriwal had claimed in a press conference that the Delhi Jal Board (DJB) CEO, in a letter on Monday, confirmed that a ‘poison’ called ammonia had been mixed with the water supplied from the neighbouring state.

BJP MP Dharambir Singh said, “For some time now, former Delhi CM Kejriwal has been making statements that are hurting the people of Haryana. They are accusing us of poisoning the water released from our state.”

BJP MP Kiran Choudhary said the Yamuna water gets contaminated after entering Delhi and slammed the AAP chief for making “false allegations”. Former Chairperson of the National Commission for Women and BJP MP Rekha Sharma accused Kejriwal of spreading lies ahead polls.

She claimed that the Delhi Jal Board (DJB) has said that after Wazirabad, untreated waste is mixed in the water, leading to toxic water entering Delhi. The DJB comes under the AAP government.

CM Saini trashes AAP

Haryana Chief Minister Nayab Singh Saini rubbished AAP’s claim that the ruling BJP in the state is “intentionally” draining industrial waste into the Yamuna that supplies water to the national capital.

Saini also hit out at Kejriwal, saying it has become his habit to level baseless allegations and blame others.

Kejriwal should immediately apologise to the people of Haryana and Delhi, “otherwise we will file a defamation suit against him”, Saini said.

Give evidence: EC

The Election Commission sought factual evidence from the AAP leader to substantiate his allegation that neighbouring Haryana is poisoning the Yamuna river, as it reminded him of legal provisions that can lead to up to three years’ imprisonment for “mischievous” statements against national integration and public harmony.

In a letter to Kejriwal, the Election Commission (EC) sought by 8 pm on Wednesday the nature and extent of the chemicals used for “poisoning” the Yamuna which could have kill people in large numbers, as claimed by the AAP chief.

Feb 5

Day Delhi Assembly polls will be held

Riots accused Tahir Hussain gets parole to campaign for Delhi polls

The Supreme Court on Tuesday granted six-day custody parole to former AAP councillor and February 2020 riots accused Tahir Hussain, who is contesting on a AIMIM ticket, to campaign for Delhi assembly polls. Custody parole entails a prisoner being escorted by armed police personnel to the place of visit.

A full bench comprising Justices Vikram Nath, Sanjay Karol and Sandeep Mehta allowed Hussain's plea to campaign in police custody from January 29 to February 3. The court said he would only be allowed to leave jail along with security for 12 hours, according to the jail manual.

The top court said the former councillor could walk out of jail at around 6 am and return by 6 pm. Violence broke out in northeast Delhi on February 24, 2020, leaving 53 people dead and several injured. Hussain is an accused in a case connected to the death of Intelligence Bureau staffer Ankit Sharma.

