Delhi assembly elections 2025: Election Commission bans exit polls on February 5

Updated on: 03 February,2025 11:02 AM IST  |  New Delhi
The notification issued on January 22, also made it clear that under the provisions of the Representation of the People Act, displaying any election matter, including results of any opinion poll or any other poll survey, in any electronic media would be prohibited during the 48-hour period ending with the time fixed for the conclusion of the poll

File Photo

The Election Commission has issued a notification banning the conduct, publication or publicising of exit polls between 7.00 am to 6.30 pm on February 5 (Wednesday) when votes will be cast for the Delhi assembly and two bypolls in Uttar Pradesh and Tamil Nadu, reported news agency ANI.


The notification issued on January 22, also made it clear that under the provisions of the Representation of the People Act, displaying any election matter, including results of any opinion poll or any other poll survey, in any electronic media would be prohibited during the 48-hour period ending with the time fixed for the conclusion of the poll, reported ANI.


Besides the Delhi assembly elections 2025, bye-elections to the Milkipur assembly constituency in Uttar Pradesh and Erode (East) from Tamil Nadu are going for elections.


"In exercise of the powers under sub-Section (1) of Section 126A of the R.P. Act, 1951, the Election Commission, having regard to the provisions of Sub-Section (2) of the said Section, hereby notifies the period between 7.00 am to 6.30 pm on 05.02.2025 (Wednesday) as the period during which conducting and publishing or publicizing exit poll by means of the print or electronic media or dissemination in any other manner whatsoever, the result of any exit poll in connection with the aforesaid general and bye-elections, shall be prohibited," the notification reads, reported ANI.

"Under Section 126( 1)(b) of the R.P. Act, 1951, displaying any election matter including results of any opinion poll or any other poll survey, in any electronic media, would be prohibited during the period of 48 hours ending with the hours fixed for the conclusion of the poll in connection with the aforesaid general and bye-elections," it further reads, reported ANI.

Meanwhile, with the Delhi assembly elections 2025 less than a week away, political parties have intensified their campaigning.

On Sunday, launching a scathing attack on the ruling Aam Aadmi Party (AAP), Prime Minister Narendra Modi said that the "AAP-DA" (disaster) government has ruined Delhi over the past eleven years. He assured the people that if the BJP came to power in Delhi, not a single slum would be demolished, nor would any welfare schemes be discontinued.

He asserted that the AAP government should not be given another chance, as it would waste another five years in Delhi.

The Delhi assembly elections 2025s will take place on February 5 in a single phase, with the counting of votes scheduled for February 8.

The national capital is set to witness a triangular contest between the BJP, Congress, and AAP. 

(With inputs from ANI)

