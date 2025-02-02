Kejriwal alleged that his party workers in the New Delhi Assembly constituency are being intimidated and harassed by BJP workers in the area

AAP Chief Arvind Kejriwal on Sunday attacked Union Home Minister Amit Shah, alleging that the BJP is resorting to "hooliganism" ahead of Delhi assembly elections, ANI reported.

As per ANI, Kejriwal while speaking in a press conference claimed that the people were being "beaten and thrashed" as several incidents surfaced in videos. Referring to AAP leader Sanjay Singh's allegations, he stated that the BJP-backed persons had assaulted the citizens, and when questioned, the Delhi Police purportedly cited "orders from higher authorities" as a reason for their inaction.

"Home Minister Amit Shah has lost his temper, and just before elections, BJP is resorting to hooliganism. People are being beaten and thrashed, with many cases reported and videos circulating. Yesterday, Sanjay Singh revealed that BJP goons assaulted people, and when questioned about it, the Delhi Police claimed they received orders from higher authorities, rendering them powerless to intervene. Delhi Police registering fake cases and arresting victims instead of the perpetrators. I urge Delhi citizens to share their experiences using #AmitShahkiGundagardi and stand against BJP's intimidation tactics," he said.

Earlier on Sunday, Kejriwal wrote a letter to the Chief Election Commissioner, alleging that his party workers in the New Delhi Assembly constituency are being intimidated and harassed by BJP workers in the area, ANI cited.

He said in the letter, "I am writing to express my grave concern over the intimidation and harassment being meted out to our grass-root volunteers in the New Delhi Assembly Constituency at the hands of BJP workers and Delhi Police in the run-up to election day."

AAP national convener expressed grave concern over the treatment of AAP's grassroots volunteers, citing instances of unlawful detention, physical abuse, and wrongful booking under various sections, ANI cited.

"Yesterday, our senior volunteer Chetan (Resident of Princess Park Part-2) was unlawfully detained and booked under section 126 of BNSS, 2023 at Tilak Marg Police Station, on the baseless and fictitious grounds that he has previous cases registered against him, while there are none. He was brazenly charged with actions that he never committed. He was also subjected to severe physical abuse by the Police officials to the point that he fainted and was subsequently rushed to Lady Harding Hospital. Later on, after a lot of struggle, he was produced before the Return Officer/ SDM concerned and granted bail, in a matter in which he was brazenly framed," Kejriwal said in his letter.

Kejriwal further claimed that the Delhi Police are targeting AAP volunteers, arbitrarily detaining, questioning, and harassing them. He believes this is a systematic effort to suppress AAP's campaign and discourage volunteers from participating in election-related activities, ANI reported.

The Delhi Assembly elections are scheduled to take place on February 5, while vote counting will be held on February 8.

The Congress, which governed Delhi for 15 years in a row, has suffered defeats in the last two Assembly elections, failing to win a single seat. In contrast, the AAP dominated the Delhi Assembly elections 2020, securing 62 of 70 seats while the BJP received only eight.

(With ANI inputs)