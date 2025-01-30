Kejriwal responded to the ECI on Wednesday regarding his "poisoned water" remarks, in which he levied serious allegations against Haryana's BJP government

Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) leaders have scheduled to visit the BJP headquarters in New Delhi on Thursday, carrying the samples of contaminated Yamuna water from Haryana, according to ANI sources.

As per ANI, the AAP have been claiming that the water, flowing from Haryana, contains ammonia levels of 7 parts per million (ppm), which they say is harmful to public health.

Meanwhile, the Election Commission of India (ECI) on Thursday responded to AAP Chief Arvind Kejriwal to not mix up issues of Yamuna River's increased ammonia levels calling it Yamuna poisoning with mass genocide, equating act of war between the two nations.

Kejriwal has been given another chance by the Commission to defend his serious accusations that he is promoting disharmony, the enmity between different groups, overall public disorder and unrest, ANI reported.

In order for the Commission to make an appropriate decision, the ECI requested that the AAP Chief, without mixing the poisoning issue with the increased ammonia in Yamuna, present factual evidence by Friday at 11 a.m. that includes specific and pointed responses to the type, quantity, nature, and manner of Yamuna poisoning, as well as the location, method, and engineers involved in the Delhi Jal Board engineers' detection of the poison.

The poll body also emphasised that access to enough clean water is a governance issue and that all relevant governments should always work to ensure that everyone has access to it.

With agreements and legal directives from the Supreme Court and National Green Tribunal already in place, it found no reason for anyone to contest this ]noble stance and will leave it to the competence and discretion of governments and agencies, avoiding arbitration on long-standing water-sharing and pollution issues during the short election period.

Arvind Kejriwal responded to the Election Commission of India (ECI) on Wednesday regarding his "poisoned water" remarks, in which he levied serious allegations against Haryana's Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) government for "poisoning" the Yamuna water flowing into Delhi.

Earlier, PM Modi on Wednesday attacked AAP chief Arvind Kejriwal over his remarks that "poison" is being mixed in the Yamuna, saying that fearing their defeat in the Delhi polls, "AAP-da people" have turned desperate, PTI reported.

Speaking in a public meeting in New Delhi's Kartar Nagar in the run-up to the February 5 Delhi assembly polls, he also linked AAP leaders to serial killer Charles Sobhraj, who gained notoriety for duping people.

"Those who built 'sheesh mahal' and those who looted public money worth thousands of crores of rupees can never think of the welfare of the poor. That is why they are spreading lies in Delhi. These AAP-da people speak lies with such innocence that people get trapped," Modi said, PTI cited.

(With inputs from ANI and PTI)