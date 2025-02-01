This comes after AAP Convenor Arvind Kejriwal on Friday in a letter to the Election Commission raised serious allegations against Haryana Chief Minister Nayab Singh Saini.

Arvind Kejriwal

Listen to this article "Arvind Kejriwal should be legally held": Union Minister Manohar Lal hits out at AAP x 00:00

Union Minister Manohar Lal Khattar on Friday responded to AAP convenor Arvind Kejriwal's allegations against the Haryana government regarding the water of the Yamuna River and said that the AAP supremo should be held 'legally' liable for his statement. Manohar Lal said that the Haryana government has filed a complaint in the Sonipat court and added that the Election Commission will also take appropriate action in response to the remarks from Kejriwal.

ADVERTISEMENT

" The kind of statement he gives, it is not only politically wrong but he should be held responsible legally as well. Haryana government has filed a complaint in the Sonipat court...The Election Commission will also take action against this...", the Union Minister said. This comes after AAP Convenor Arvind Kejriwal on Friday in a letter to the Election Commission raised serious allegations against Haryana Chief Minister Nayab Singh Saini.

He sent a written response to the Election Commission, demanding that a criminal case be filed against Nayab Singh Saini regarding the 'poisonous' Yamuna issue. Kejriwal claimed that the levels of ammonia contamination in the raw water being supplied to Delhi from Haryana were 'unprecedented and dangerously' high. In the letter, he claimed that the ammonia levels started increasing very sharply from 15 Jan onwards (around 3.2 ppm on 15 Jan) and reached 7 ppm a few days later. The AAP convenor stated that CM Atishi contacted the Haryana CM to resolve the crises; however, despite several attempts, the issues remained unresolved.

"The Chief Minister of Delhi called up the Chief Minister of Haryana in the last week of December and requested him to either take steps to reduce ammonia or provide additional water to dilute it. Though CM Haryana assured me that he would take the necessary steps, however, he did not. Subsequently, CM Delhi again called him several times. After a few calls, CM Haryana stopped taking CM Delhi's calls," as stated in the letter. He alleged that a 'deliberate conspiracy' was made by the Haryana CM to influence the Delhi assembly election.

"There was a deliberate conspiracy on the part of Haryana CM, who happens to be from BJP, to influence Delhi elections by sending highly polluted waters to Delhi. He knew very well that this would create artificial water scarcity in Delhi, whose blame would lie on the AAP government in Delhi. This would have rendered almost half of Delhi without water and would have created huge public misery for almost 10 million people of Delhi who would have gone without water," he said in the letter.

He alleged bias, stating that instead of acting against Haryana Chief Minister Nayab Saini, ECI is targeting him. "I am also shocked that the CEC did not pass any orders directing Haryana CM to stop polluting Delhi's waters right before elections. Rather, CEC chose to hound me," he added in a letter. On Monday, Arvind Kejriwal levelled serious allegations against the Bharatiya Janata Party, stating that the BJP-ruled Haryana government has "poisoned" the Yamuna water supplied to Delhi so that "people die" and the blame comes on the AAP.

This story has been sourced from a third party syndicated feed, agencies. Mid-day accepts no responsibility or liability for its dependability, trustworthiness, reliability and data of the text. Mid-day management/mid-day.com reserves the sole right to alter, delete or remove (without notice) the content in its absolute discretion for any reason whatsoever