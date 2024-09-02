The FIR against Kumar was registered on May 16 for allegedly assaulted Swati Maliwal on May 13 at Kejriwal's official residence

Bibhav Kumar. File Pic/PTI

Swati Maliwal assault case: SC grants bail to Arvind Kejriwal's aide Bibhav Kumar

The Supreme Court on Monday granted bail to Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal's aide Bibhav Kumar in AAP Rajya Sabha MP Swati Maliwal assault case, the PTI reported.

A bench of Justices Surya Kant and Ujjal Bhuyan directed that Kumar will not be reinstated as a personal assistant to Kejriwal or given any official assignment in the chief minister's office, according to the PTI.

The apex court also restrained Kumar from entering the chief minister's residence till all witnesses have been examined.

Kumar allegedly assaulted Maliwal, a Rajya Sabha MP, on May 13 at Kejriwal's official residence.

An FIR was registered against Kumar on May 16 under various provisions of the Indian Penal Code, including those related to criminal intimidation, assault or using criminal force on a woman with the intent to disrobe, and attempt to commit culpable homicide. He was arrested on May 18.

While denying him bail, the high court had said the accused enjoys "considerable influence" and no ground has been made out to grant him the relief. It cannot be ruled out that witnesses may be influenced or evidence tampered with in case the petitioner is released on bail, it had said.

Meanwhile, last month, the had dismissed a plea by Bibhav Kumar challenging his arrest in connection with the alleged assault on AAP MP Swati Maliwal at the CM's residence.

"Petition dismissed," Justice Neena Bansal Krishna had said.

Kumar, in his plea, had sought a direction to declare his arrest as illegal and in gross violation of the provisions of Section 41A (notice of appearance before police officer) of the Code of Criminal Procedure and against the mandate of the law.

Delhi Police had opposed the petition and submitted that Kumar was not arrested "in haste" and he was taken into custody as per the law.

His bail plea was earlier dismissed by the trial court and the high court.

Further details will be updated.