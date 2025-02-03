Union Minister Giriraj Singh has called Arvind Kejriwal "Delhi’s biggest goon," accusing him of misleading the poor and supplying contaminated water. AAP leader Manish Sisodia hit back, alleging BJP’s use of threats and intimidation ahead of the Delhi elections

File Pic

As the Delhi Assembly elections draw closer, Union Minister and senior Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) leader Giriraj Singh has launched a sharp attack on Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) chief Arvind Kejriwal, calling him the "biggest goon" in the national capital. Singh accused the Delhi Chief Minister of engaging in "hooliganism" by misleading the poor and providing them with contaminated water.

Speaking to reporters, Singh said, "There is no bigger goon in Delhi than Arvind Kejriwal. He has been deceiving the poor for the last ten years and giving them dirty water. Kejriwal has indulged in 'gundagardi' (hooliganism) against the people of Delhi, and there is no one worse than him."

Meanwhile, AAP leader Manish Sisodia retaliated against the BJP’s remarks, alleging that the party was resorting to intimidation tactics ahead of the upcoming elections. According to ANI, Sisodia stated that the people of Delhi would respond through their votes and ensure that Kejriwal returns as Chief Minister.

"The public will answer BJP's hooliganism with their votes. Baba Saheb gave power to the people through democracy, but now BJP is threatening them. They are intimidating AAP workers and leaders. Let me make it clear—AAP follows in the footsteps of Baba Saheb and Bhagat Singh, and we will not be scared. The people of Delhi have made up their minds to teach BJP a lesson and re-elect Kejriwal as Chief Minister," Sisodia asserted.

As per ANI reports, Kejriwal has also accused the BJP of orchestrating a conspiracy ahead of the elections, alleging that the party would misuse the Delhi Police and attempt to deceive voters by impersonating Election Commission officials. He claimed that BJP workers were misleading slum dwellers by falsely posing as election officials and offering money in exchange for votes.

"BJP knows they are headed for a historic defeat. They will use Delhi Police for hooliganism. Their workers will visit poor households, falsely claim to be from the Election Commission, apply ink to people’s fingers, and tell them to take ₹3,000 for their vote. This is nothing but cheating and lies," Kejriwal said.

BJP leaders, on the other hand, remain confident of their prospects in the upcoming elections. BJP candidate from the New Delhi Assembly constituency, Parvesh Verma, has predicted a decisive victory for the party, claiming that Kejriwal would not only lose the seat but also forfeit his deposit.

"We will win by a margin of over 20,000 votes—perhaps even 25,000-26,000. Arvind Kejriwal will lose his deposit and finish third," Verma stated.

Echoing similar sentiments, BJP MP Nishikant Dubey remarked that Kejriwal’s influence was diminishing as the people of Delhi, especially those from Purvanchal, were now feeling safer under BJP rule. According to ANI, Dubey stated that the provisions in the Union Budget had further strengthened BJP’s support among Purvanchali voters.

"Delhi Police has brought Kejriwal’s goons under control. He is going to lose. The Finance Minister’s budget has addressed the needs of Purvanchalis, Biharis, and people from Jharkhand and Uttar Pradesh. This has shifted the vote bank away from AAP. Kejriwal is set to lose the New Delhi Assembly constituency," he asserted.

According to ANI, Monday marks the final day of election campaigning in Delhi. The national capital will go to the polls on February 5, with the results set to be declared on February 8.

(With inputs from ANI)