Updated on: 14 February,2025 11:25 AM IST  |  Mumbai

Two men have been arrested after attempting to steal a cow from a dairy farmer in Thane, where they assaulted the farmer and stole his belongings. The farmer successfully foiled the theft

Two individuals have been arrested after they allegedly attacked a dairy farmer in Maharashtra’s Thane district, attempting to steal his cow. The farmer managed to thwart their plan, but was assaulted in the process.


As per PTI reports, the incident unfolded on Wednesday night in the Bhiwandi area, when four men arrived at the dairy farm with the intention of stealing a cow. The farmer, whose identity has not been revealed, raised an alarm and confronted the intruders, which caused two of them to flee the scene. However, the remaining two individuals, identified as Anis Abubakar Momin (also known as Anis Katora) and Aamir Abubakar Momin, proceeded to attack the farmer.


The duo allegedly assaulted the dairy farmer and snatched his cash and wristwatch, before fleeing the scene. The farmer immediately filed a complaint with the police, detailing the attack and theft. Upon receiving the complaint, the police registered a case and swiftly arrested Anis and Aamir.


According to the police, efforts are currently underway to track down the other two individuals involved in the attack. The authorities are conducting further investigations to establish whether the accused had prior criminal records or had been involved in similar incidents in the area.

This assault and robbery highlight concerns over the safety of farmers in rural areas, especially those engaged in dairy farming. In many instances, farmers are often targeted by criminals seeking to steal livestock, money, or valuables. The authorities have assured the public that they are committed to cracking down on such crimes and improving the security of agricultural workers.

As per PTI, the police have stated that they are taking swift action to ensure the safety of local farmers and are determined to bring all perpetrators to justice. The investigation continues, and updates are expected in the coming days.

The case has drawn attention from local communities, with residents calling for better surveillance and enhanced security measures to prevent such incidents from occurring again. It also serves as a reminder of the challenges faced by dairy farmers, who are vulnerable to attacks by individuals seeking to profit from their hard work.

(With inputs from PTI) 

